NATIONAL NEWS

Sakaja: Justice for Ojwang, But No Room for Violence or Destruction of Property

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 14 – Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson has strongly condemned the recent destruction of property during protests in Nairobi, urging Kenyans to pursue justice through peaceful means not violence.

Speaking during a women and youth empowerment event at Sambut Primary School in Kamagut Ward, Sakaja addressed the recent killing of media team associate Ojwang, describing it as a tragedy, but emphasized that the response must not descend into lawlessness.

“The killing of Ojwang is very unfortunate. He was a friend and occasionally worked with us in the media team,I have committed to helping his family I will cover all burial expenses, offer his widow a job, and build rental houses for his father,” Sakaja reiterated

While affirming his personal support for the grieving family, Sakaja issued a stern warning to those exploiting the tragedy as a pretext for destruction.

“Even if we are angry, let’s not destroy our property. If we must demonstrate, let us do so peacefully. The next time anyone tries to destroy infrastructure, burn cars, steal from businesses, or cause chaos,” he warned.

Governor Sakaja revealed that police have already identified several individuals involved in the recent wave of destruction across Nairobi. He assured the public that arrests would be made and accountability enforced.

“The Constitution allows peaceful demonstrations not violence. We must protect our businesses. What happened will not be allowed to happen again,” he said.

During the recent protests, critical public services such as lighting and sanitation infrastructure were damaged, while several business premises were looted by individuals masquerading as demonstrators.

Police have since launched investigations and vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice.

