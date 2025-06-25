Connect with us

A protestor in Kisii at the middle of the road filled with stones. Photo by: Rosemary Onchari

Kenya

Internet users report slowdown on Gen Z protest anniversary

Safaricom users cried foul over slowed internet speeds during the Gen Z protest anniversary, sparking claims of a silent digital crackdown.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 25 – A section of Kenyans on Wednesday reported unusually slow internet speeds on major networks, raising concerns of possible interference aimed at disrupting coverage of the Gen Z protest anniversary.

The connectivity issues coincided with a directive from the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) ordering TV and radio stations to halt live coverage of the protests, or face regulatory action.

The timing has led many to speculate whether the country’s largest telco may have intentionally slowed internet speeds to stifle real-time information sharing.

While the outage appeared intermittent, it sparked widespread frustration on social media, with users questioning Safaricom’s silence.

As of Wednesday afternoon, telcos had not issued an official statement confirming or denying involvement in the disruption.

The Gen Z-led protests, marking one year since the 2024 demonstrations that saw Parliament stormed, have seen thousands return to the streets demanding justice and accountability.

More on Capital News

County News

Looters run wild during June 25 protests in Nakuru

Several businesses suffered losses after street lights and advertising materials were destroyed. The vandals also carried away metal structures, likely for sale to scrap...

15 minutes ago

Kenya

Form 3 student shot dead in Molo as Gen Z protests turn deadly

A Form 3 student was shot dead and four others seriously injured in Molo as Gen Z protest anniversary demonstrations turned deadly.

23 minutes ago

Kenya

Kenya Editors condemn govt crackdown on live protest coverage

Kenya Editors' Guild condemns CA’s protest broadcast ban as unconstitutional, urging media to resist censorship and defend press freedom.

38 minutes ago

Kenya

Ruto flees Nairobi protest heat, joins Raila in Kilifi burial

As Gen Z protests rocked Nairobi, President Ruto kept his distance joining Raila at a burial in Kilifi.

1 hour ago

Kenya

Govt sued over Nairobi CBD lockdown during Gen Z protest anniversary

Katiba Institute has filed a court petition challenging the police for barricading Nairobi’s CBD, accusing them of violating Kenyans’ rights to protest and free...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Media stations ordered to halt live Gen Z protest coverage or face switch-off

Communications Authority has ordered a halt to live coverage of Gen Z protest anniversaries, sparking fears of censorship as youth-led demonstrations grip the nation.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kisumu Gen Z youth give protest wide berth as those converging warned

The activists had converged at the park just opposite the Kisumu Central Sub County Commissioner's office to address the press.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Protesters want June, 25 designated a public holiday to honor anti-Finance Bill protwes victims

KISII, Kenya, Jun 25 – Hundreds of protesters marching in the streets of Kisii town want June 25 designated a public holiday in remembrance...

3 hours ago