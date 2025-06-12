Connect with us

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa. /FILE.

Kenya

Safaricom again denies spy claims in Ojwang arrest outrage

Safaricom urged Kenyans to disregard any attempts to incite public opinion and instead demand a transparent and credible investigation into Ojwang’s death.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 12 – Safaricom PLC has distanced itself from claims linking the company to the arrest of the late blogger Albert Omondi Ojwang, who died under controversial circumstances while in police custody.

In a statement issued by CEO Dr. Peter Ndegwa, the telco expressed deep concern over remarks made by former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi, who reportedly suggested Safaricom was involved in Ojwang’s arrest.

“At no point was there any contact between Safaricom and any security agency in investigating or arresting the late Albert,” the statement read. The company added that it only learned of the arrest through media reports.

The company urged leaders to focus instead on efforts aimed at bringing those responsible to justice.

Ndegwa reaffirmed the company’s commitment to data privacy and security, assuring Kenyans that their information is well protected.

Ojwang’s death has ignited public fury, intensifying demands for justice and police accountability.

