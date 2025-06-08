Connect with us

Africa

Rwanda quits Central African bloc, cites violation of protocols

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Rwanda protested the bloc’s decision to install the DRC as chair, a role Rwanda claims it was designated to assume at the summit held in Equatorial Guinea.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 8 – Rwanda has announced its withdrawal from the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS).

“Rwanda deplores the instrumentalisation of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) by the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), with the support of certain member states. This distortion of the organisation’s purpose was once again evident during the 26th Ordinary Summit held today in Malabo, where Rwanda’s right to assume the rotating chairmanship, stipulated in Article 6 of the Treaty, was deliberately ignored in order to impose the DRC’s diktat,” the statement read in part.

ECCAS, founded in 1983, was established to promote regional economic integration and cooperation in sectors such as industry, transport, energy, agriculture, finance, education, and technology.

Rwanda said it had previously raised concerns with the African Union over what it describes as repeated violations of ECCAS protocols.

It argued that the inaction and silence reflect an inability to uphold its own governing principles.

“Rwanda had already, in a letter addressed to the Chairperson of the African Union, denounced its illegal exclusion from the 22nd Summit held in 2023 in Kinshasa under the DRC’s presidency. The silence and inaction that followed confirm the organisation’s failure to enforce its own rules,” the statement added.

The Rwandan government maintains that its exclusion constitutes a serious infringement of its sovereign rights as guaranteed under ECCAS founding documents.

“Rwanda denounces the violation of its rights as guaranteed by the constitutive texts of ECCAS. Consequently, Rwanda sees no justification for remaining in an organisation whose current functioning runs counter to its founding principles and intended purpose,” the Ministry concluded.

More on Capital News

DIPLOMACY

New Rwandan Envoy Ernest Rwamucyo pledges to strengthen historic ties with Kenya during his tour of duty

Rwamucyo conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from Rwandan President Paul Kagame, emphasizing the historic friendship and cooperation that have defined relations between the...

4 days ago

Africa

Ex-DR Congo president returns from self-imposed exile, party says

Kabila's arrival comes after senators stripped him of his immunity over alleged support for the Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group which has been fighting the...

May 27, 2025

Africa

DR Congo strips ex-leader of immunity over treason charges

Authorities have accused him of treason and war crimes, saying there was a "substantial body of documents, testimony and material facts" linking Kabila to...

May 23, 2025

Africa

Rwanda dismisses Kinshasa’s ‘misplaced’ accusations of destabilization in Goma

Rwandan government spokesperson Yolande Makolo accused the Congolese government of destabilizing its own country by supporting armed groups and breaching peace agreements.

May 16, 2025

Africa

Rwanda to host inaugural International Security Conference on Africa

The high-level conference will bring together policymakers, security experts, civil society actors, and researchers from across Africa and around the world.

May 8, 2025

Africa

Rwanda confirms talks with US about taking in migrants

His comments come after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said last month that Washington was "actively searching" for countries that would take in...

May 5, 2025

Africa

DR Congo and M23 rebels reach ceasefire deal in Qatar talks

It is the latest truce deal since the rebels stepped up an offensive in eastern DR Congo where authorities say 7,000 people have been...

April 24, 2025

DIPLOMACY

Boulos speaks on Trump’s new peace and investment strategy targeting Eastern DRC

Speaking during a virtual press conference following his tour of the African region, Boulos confirmed that discussions were held with DRC President Félix Tshisekedi...

April 17, 2025