Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Rwanda assumes Chairmanship of RECSA Council of Ministers

Rwanda will be deputised by Tanzania.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – Rwanda has officially assumed the Chairmanship of the Regional Centre on Small Arms (RECSA) Council of Ministers, taking over from Kenya during the 11th RECSA Council of Ministers meeting held in Nairobi.

Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Interior, Kipchumba Murkomen, presided over the handover ceremony, passing on the RECSA flag and instruments of establishment to Rwanda.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Rwanda will be deputised by Tanzania.

The high-level meeting brought together ministers and representatives from member states, including Rwanda’s Minister of Interior, Dr. Vincent Biruta.

Among the key outcomes was a renewed commitment to the effective implementation of the Nairobi Protocol and other harmonized legal instruments aimed at curbing the proliferation of small arms and light weapons (SALW) in the Great Lakes Region, the Horn of Africa, and bordering states.

These efforts are intended to bolster regional peace, enhance security, and reduce human suffering caused by armed violence.

Held at Nairobi’s Safari Park Hotel from June 9 to 13, 2025, the Council also reviewed and endorsed the revised Agreement Establishing RECSA.

The Council praised member states that have met their financial obligations and urged others to settle outstanding arrears.

A joint communique further expressed gratitude to the Republic of Kenya for hosting the RECSA Secretariat.

*The Council also commended the Republic of Kenya in a special way for hosting the Secretariat,” the communique read.

Member states acknowledged and appreciated the support of RECSA’s development partners, encouraging continued collaboration in SALW management and control, both at the national and regional levels.

Delegates thanked the Government of Kenya for successfully hosting the conference and for its warm hospitality throughout the event.

The five day meeting concluded with a unified recommitment to tackling the persistent challenges of small arms proliferation and to strengthening cooperation among member states and international partners in pursuit of sustainable peace and security.

It was agreed that the 17th Technical Advisory Committee meeting will be held in June 2026, while the 12th Ordinary Council of Ministers meeting is scheduled to take place in Rwanda in June 2027.

The meeting was attended by Ministers and Plenipotentiaries from Burundi, Central African Republic, Djibouti, Democratic Republic of Congo, Eritrea, Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Tanzania, and Uganda.

Also, in attendance were RECSA’s invited partners.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Isiolo leaders ask Ruto to intervene feud between MCAs and Governor Guyo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – A section of grassroots leaders want president William Ruto to intervene and solve a standoff between Isiolo Members of...

2 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi Central Police Station OCS Talam arrested in Eldoret over Albert Ojwang’s death

Investigators pursuing him alleged that he had fled in an attempt to evade capture.

5 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya calls on Israel, Iran to exercise restraint as tensions escalate in the Middle East

Nairobi has warned that further provocation could have dire consequences for regional and global stability.

6 hours ago

Africa

Kenya commemorates 20th Anniversary of RECSA, destroys over 6,000 Illicit Firearms

The event, held at the National Police Leadership Academy in Ngong, brought together interior ministers and delegates from the 15 RECSA member states.

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ugandan protester filmed brandishing panga in Nakuru demos arrested

Hassan Mtimkavu, alias Paul Ositi, who was seen daringly wielding the weapon at police officers during Monday’s demonstrations, is a Ugandan national.

8 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Second petition seeks DIG Lagat’s ouster over Ojwang’s custodial death

The petitioners allege attempts to tamper with evidence, including interference with CCTV footage at Central Police Station, where Ojwang was detained.

8 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki: Ukambani region deserves projects and programs to uplift lives

DP Kindiki revealed that he is working with all the leaders from the region to ensure the area does not lag behind in development

8 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IPOA seeks 21 days to detain Constable James Mukhwana over Albert Ojwang’s murder

IPOA alleges that Mukhwana, alongsidehis yet-to-be-arrested colleagues, was involved in the fatal assault of Albert Ochieng inside the cells at Central Police Station.

8 hours ago