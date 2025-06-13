Rwanda assumes Chairmanship of RECSA Council of Ministers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – Rwanda has officially assumed the Chairmanship of the Regional Centre on Small Arms (RECSA) Council of Ministers, taking over from Kenya during the 11th RECSA Council of Ministers meeting held in Nairobi.

Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Interior, Kipchumba Murkomen, presided over the handover ceremony, passing on the RECSA flag and instruments of establishment to Rwanda.

Rwanda will be deputised by Tanzania.

The high-level meeting brought together ministers and representatives from member states, including Rwanda’s Minister of Interior, Dr. Vincent Biruta.

Among the key outcomes was a renewed commitment to the effective implementation of the Nairobi Protocol and other harmonized legal instruments aimed at curbing the proliferation of small arms and light weapons (SALW) in the Great Lakes Region, the Horn of Africa, and bordering states.

These efforts are intended to bolster regional peace, enhance security, and reduce human suffering caused by armed violence.

Held at Nairobi’s Safari Park Hotel from June 9 to 13, 2025, the Council also reviewed and endorsed the revised Agreement Establishing RECSA.

The Council praised member states that have met their financial obligations and urged others to settle outstanding arrears.

A joint communique further expressed gratitude to the Republic of Kenya for hosting the RECSA Secretariat.

*The Council also commended the Republic of Kenya in a special way for hosting the Secretariat,” the communique read.

Member states acknowledged and appreciated the support of RECSA’s development partners, encouraging continued collaboration in SALW management and control, both at the national and regional levels.

Delegates thanked the Government of Kenya for successfully hosting the conference and for its warm hospitality throughout the event.

The five day meeting concluded with a unified recommitment to tackling the persistent challenges of small arms proliferation and to strengthening cooperation among member states and international partners in pursuit of sustainable peace and security.

It was agreed that the 17th Technical Advisory Committee meeting will be held in June 2026, while the 12th Ordinary Council of Ministers meeting is scheduled to take place in Rwanda in June 2027.

The meeting was attended by Ministers and Plenipotentiaries from Burundi, Central African Republic, Djibouti, Democratic Republic of Congo, Eritrea, Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Tanzania, and Uganda.

Also, in attendance were RECSA’s invited partners.