Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Africa

Rwanda and DR Congo agree draft peace deal to end conflict

The breakthrough, mediated by the US and Qatar, provides for the “disengagement, disarmament and conditional integration” of armed groups fighting in eastern DR Congo.

Published

Representatives of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo have reached a draft agreement that could end decades of conflict.

The breakthrough, mediated by the US and Qatar, provides for the “disengagement, disarmament and conditional integration” of armed groups fighting in eastern DR Congo.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

It also includes provisions for a joint security mechanism to prevent future flare-ups. The peace deal is expected to be formally signed next week.

The deal could open the way for billions of dollars of western investment in the mineral-rich region, which been plagued by conflict for three decades.

However, analysts say that many questions still remain about the contents of the peace deal.

The US State Department said technical teams had initialled the draft text on Wednesday, ahead of a formal signing ceremony next Friday to be witnessed by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

In a statement, it said the deal was reached during three days of “constructive dialogue regarding political, security, and economic interests” between officials of the two countries in Washington.

The latest draft agreement builds on a previous accord signed earlier, it added.

In late April, Rwanda and DR Congo signed an agreement in Washington, promising to respect each other’s sovereignty and come up with a draft peace deal within days.

The decades-long conflict escalated earlier this year when M23 rebels – widely believed to be backed by Rwanda – seized swathes of mineral-rich territory in eastern DR Congo.

Rwanda denies supporting the M23, insisting its military presence in the region is a defensive measure against threats posed by armed groups like the FDLR – a rebel group composed largely of ethnic Hutus linked to the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

The M23 captured Goma in late January, followed by the city of Bukavu, and has since set up governing structures in the regions under its control.

Thousands of people have been killed and hundreds of thousands of civilians forced from their homes in recent months following the rebel offensive.

Following the loss of territory, the government in Kinshasa turned to the US for help, reportedly offering access to critical minerals. Eastern DR Congo is rich in coltan and other resources vital to global electronics industries.

Peace deals between the two countries have unravelled in the past.

Last year, Rwandan and Congolese experts reached an agreement twice under Angolan mediation on the withdrawal of Rwandan troops and joint operations against FDLR – but ministers from both countries failed to endorse the deal. Angola eventually stepped down as a mediator in March.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

DIPLOMACY

Mudavadi tells off global community for undermining African peace strategies

On matters of peace and security, I cautioned against unilateral conflict resolution efforts that risk undermining regional mechanisms actively working to secure lasting peace,...

2 days ago

Africa

Rwanda pulls out of regional bloc over DR Congo row

The country was supposed to take up the chairman role of the Economic Community of Central African States (Eccas), which rotates between its 11...

June 9, 2025

Africa

Rwanda quits Central African bloc, cites violation of protocols

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Rwanda protested the bloc’s decision to install the DRC as chair,...

June 8, 2025

DIPLOMACY

New Rwandan Envoy Ernest Rwamucyo pledges to strengthen historic ties with Kenya during his tour of duty

Rwamucyo conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from Rwandan President Paul Kagame, emphasizing the historic friendship and cooperation that have defined relations between the...

June 4, 2025

Africa

Ex-DR Congo president returns from self-imposed exile, party says

Kabila's arrival comes after senators stripped him of his immunity over alleged support for the Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group which has been fighting the...

May 27, 2025

Africa

DR Congo strips ex-leader of immunity over treason charges

Authorities have accused him of treason and war crimes, saying there was a "substantial body of documents, testimony and material facts" linking Kabila to...

May 23, 2025

Africa

Rwanda dismisses Kinshasa’s ‘misplaced’ accusations of destabilization in Goma

Rwandan government spokesperson Yolande Makolo accused the Congolese government of destabilizing its own country by supporting armed groups and breaching peace agreements.

May 16, 2025

Africa

Rwanda to host inaugural International Security Conference on Africa

The high-level conference will bring together policymakers, security experts, civil society actors, and researchers from across Africa and around the world.

May 8, 2025