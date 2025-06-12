Ruto Urges Prosecutors to Embrace AI in Fight Against Transnational Crime

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12 – President William Ruto has called on prosecutors across the Commonwealth to embrace artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies as a strategic tool in strengthening justice systems and combating increasingly complex transnational crimes.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 23rd Commonwealth Heads of Prosecuting Agencies Conference (HOPAC) in Mombasa, Ruto emphasized that technological adoption in law enforcement is no longer optional but essential.

“The place of technology in supporting governance, criminal justice, and prosecution in particular cannot be gainsaid,” he said.

“I want to encourage prosecutors and directors of public prosecutions in our Commonwealth to leverage technology especially when tackling crimes that go beyond physical borders.”

The head of state noted the evolving nature of transnational crime, including terrorism and cyber-crime, which are increasingly being carried out through encrypted online platforms and funded using cryptocurrencies.

He stressed the importance of international cooperation and knowledge-sharing among prosecutorial agencies to stay ahead of emerging threats.

The President’s remarks come at a time when global security agencies are grappling with the rapid evolution of digital threats that transcend national boundaries, including online radicalization, human trafficking networks, and financial crimes conducted via digital currencies.

The HOPAC summit brought together legal experts and top prosecutors from across the Commonwealth to deliberate on the role of prosecution in ensuring accountability, enhancing access to justice, and safeguarding the rule of law in an increasingly digital world.