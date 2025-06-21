Ruto unveils virtual auction in Meru to ease livestock sales

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 21 – President William Ruto has unveiled Kenya’s first-ever digital cow auction platform during a tour of Meru, marking a significant milestone in his administration’s broader efforts to reform and digitize the dairy sector.

The platform is part of a national plan to modernize agricultural markets and streamline livestock trading for farmers across the country.

It enables dairy farmers to upload pictures of their cows, include brief descriptions, and provide contact information through an online portal.

Potential buyers can then browse the listings and communicate directly with sellers, eliminating the need for physical markets and middlemen.

The move is expected to open up new revenue streams for rural farmers, improve pricing transparency, and reduce exploitation in livestock sales.

Mobile-based services

It also aligns with the government’s broader digital transformation agenda in agriculture, which includes e-extension services, digital input subsidies, and mobile-based advisory support.

The launch of the digital auction platform comes amid a series of ongoing reforms in the dairy sector, aimed at improving productivity and lowering operational costs for farmers.

President Ruto announced a government commitment of Sh100 million to the Meru Dairy Co-operative Society to support the establishment of a dairy feed manufacturing plant in the region.

“We are going to support this dairy sector to lower the cost of feed, and I am going to add an additional Sh100 million so that we fast-track the completion of the factory,” he said.

“We want to ensure that the factory is set up by December to lower the cost of feed.”

The factory, once operational, is expected to produce affordable, locally manufactured feed for dairy farmers, reducing dependency on expensive commercial alternatives and enhancing profitability.

The President also announced a reduction in the cost of sexed semen from Sh4,000 to Sh1,000 starting July 1, a move designed to improve herd quality and boost milk production.

“These reforms are about empowering our farmers, strengthening the dairy value chain, and ensuring agriculture remains a cornerstone of Kenya’s economic development,” the President noted.