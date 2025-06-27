Connect with us

Ruto says urgent AU reform is key to strengthening continental voice

Speaking when he hosted AU Commission Chairperson Mahamoud Ali Youssouf at State House, Nairobi, Ruto stated the reforms will include ensuring that AU’s organs and institutions are adequately funded so that they can play their crucial role sufficiently.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 27 – President William Ruto has called on members states to priotise the reform of African Union to strengthen continental voice.

“Reform of the African Union is an urgent priority to make our organisation fit for purpose to effectively serve as the continent’s strongest voice. This will include ensuring that we adequately fund the AU’s organs and institutions so that they can play their crucial role sufficiently,” he said.

Youssouf briefed Ruto on the progress of the reform process and the next steps African leaders must take to make AU better.

The AU reform agenda, includes institutional restructuring and improved member-state accountabilty, is seen as critical for the continental body to better respond to Africa’s challenges, including peace and security, economic intergration and climate change.

