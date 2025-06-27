Ruto says June 25 protests were ‘calculated chaos’ and ‘economic sabotage’

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 27 – President William Ruto has described Wednesday’s deadly protests that resulted in the deaths of at least 16 people as ‘calculated chaos’ and ‘economic sabotage.’

Speaking at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) during the commemoration of the World MSME Day, the head of state vowed action on looters, stating that power must be pursued through democracy-not violence or anarchy.

President Ruto while strongly condemning the wave of violence and destruction witnessed during Gen Z protests he decried the looting, loss of lives, and destruction of property that rocked several towns, saying the biggest victims were traders.

“The right to peaceful protest is protected by our Constitution. We respect and uphold that right. But what we witnessed was not peaceful protests. It was calculated chaos. It was destruction. It was economic sabotage; let’s call it what it is, that is what it was,” he stated.

He noted that while the Constitution protects the right to peaceful protest, the events witnessed went far beyond the bounds of lawful expression.

While expressing regret on the loss of life, he stated that the aftermath of the protest resulted in the burning of businesses, destruction of market stalls, and decimated livelihoods.

“Is this the Kenya we want? Do we want to build by day, and destroy by night? Do we uphold the law, only to exploit its protections to sow chaos and cripple our economy? Is this what freedom means? Is it freedom to burn what others have built? Those elements doing this are not fighting for freedom; they are attacking freedom,” he stated.

He challenged the public to reflect on the consequences of such chaos, terming the aftermath of the protests as “anarchy dressed in freedom colours.”



He ordered the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to swiftly probe the ‘disorder disguised as democracy’ and identify and prosecute all perpetrators.

“I expect the Inspector-General of Police and all relevant security agencies to conduct immediate, thorough, and speedy investigations. The perpetrators of this violence, looting, and destruction must be identified, unmasked, and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, swiftly and decisively.”



