Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto says June 25 protests were ‘calculated chaos’ and ‘economic sabotage’

President Ruto vowed action on looters, stating that power must be pursued through democracy-not violence or anarchy.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 27 – President William Ruto has described Wednesday’s deadly protests that resulted in the deaths of at least 16 people as ‘calculated chaos’ and ‘economic sabotage.’

Speaking at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) during the commemoration of the World MSME Day, the head of state vowed action on looters, stating that power must be pursued through democracy-not violence or anarchy.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

President Ruto while strongly condemning the wave of violence and destruction witnessed during Gen Z protests he decried the looting, loss of lives, and destruction of property that rocked several towns, saying the biggest victims were traders.

“The right to peaceful protest is protected by our Constitution. We respect and uphold that right. But what we witnessed was not peaceful protests. It was calculated chaos. It was destruction. It was economic sabotage; let’s call it what it is, that is what it was,” he stated.

He noted that while the Constitution protects the right to peaceful protest, the events witnessed went far beyond the bounds of lawful expression.

While expressing regret on the loss of life, he stated that the aftermath of the protest resulted in the burning of businesses, destruction of market stalls, and decimated livelihoods.

“Is this the Kenya we want? Do we want to build by day, and destroy by night? Do we uphold the law, only to exploit its protections to sow chaos and cripple our economy? Is this what freedom means? Is it freedom to burn what others have built? Those elements doing this are not fighting for freedom; they are attacking freedom,” he stated.

He challenged the public to reflect on the consequences of such chaos, terming the aftermath of the protests as “anarchy dressed in freedom colours.”

He ordered the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to swiftly probe the ‘disorder disguised as democracy’ and identify and prosecute all perpetrators.

“I expect the Inspector-General of Police and all relevant security agencies to conduct immediate, thorough, and speedy investigations. The perpetrators of this violence, looting, and destruction must be identified, unmasked, and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, swiftly and decisively.”

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

LSK rejects ‘reckless’ State narrative accusing it of advancing political agenda in protests

LSK President Faith Odhiambo rejected what she described as “ill-advised balderdash” insinuating that the Society had advanced any political agenda.

48 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

If it is ‘Ruto must go,’ tell me how you want me to go – President Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 27 – President William Ruto has criticized those who describe him as a one term President saying that is a non-issue....

1 hour ago

DRUG TRAFFICKING

Police Arrest Man With 457.6 kg of Bhang in Migori

The suspect was also found in possession of four number plates, allegedly used to conceal the vehicle's identity.Officers from Oruba Police Station, acting on...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Maj Gen Fatuma Ahmed exits the Air Force after historic tenure as first female Commander

MoD said on Friday President William Ruto had appointed Major General Benard Waliaula to succeed her, following recommendations by the Defence Council chaired by...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

3 Cattle theft suspects burnt to death in Nyandarua after mob storms police station

About 400 people stormed the station demanding the release of four prisoners who had been arrested earlier for stock theft.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Ruku Condemns Opposition-Fueled Protests, Reaffirms Govt’s Commitment to Youth Empowerment

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 27 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku, has criticized the destruction that accompanied Wednesday’s Gen Z-led protests, accusing opposition leaders...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA champions fight against alcohol and drug abuse in Embu and beyond

NACADA Board Chairman, Stephen Mairori, emphasized that curbing alcohol and drug abuse begins with proactive measures rather than reactive solutions.

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Commonwealth urges calm and restraint following chaotic June 25 protests

Botchwey expressed deep concern over the unfolding events, noting the significance of the moment for many Kenyans still grieving the loss of lives during...

6 hours ago