Ruto says criticism will not distract him from transforming Kenya

“Don’t worry about me, I am a man on a mission to transform this country, and no amount of noise by detractors will stop me from implementing this agenda. I am willing to pay the price,” Ruto said during the Second Kenya Urban Forum in Naivasha.

NAIVAISHA, Kenya Jun 17 – No amount of criticism by detractors will derail the implementation of the Affordable Housing Programme, President William Ruto has said.

The President said he won’t be defined by election terms or by how long he serves in office.

His focus, he pointed out, is on the implementation of his development agenda projects that directly impacts on the lives of Kenyans.

He regretted that leaders have for a long time wasted time and energy on election issues at the expense of decisions and policies aimed at transforming the lives of Kenyans.

“Transformation of a nation doesn’t take a flash. It takes deliberate steps, plans and patience, and having the courage to overcome bumps and challenges,” Ruto explained.

The President pledged to continue uplifting the lives of Kenyans, especially those at the bottom of the economic pyramid and informal settlements.

“Leadership is not defined by how long someone serves in office, but by the foundation put in place for a better future,” President said.

The President noted that the implementation of the Affordable Housing Programme is enabling many Kenyans, especially those in slums, own decent homes and live dignified lives like other people.

“We should be defined by how much we are impacting on the lives of the people and the difference we are making for the next generation,” the President said.

