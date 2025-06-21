Ruto promises sexed semen at Sh1,000 from July 1

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 21 – The government will reduce the cost of sexed semen from Sh4,000 to Sh1,000 beginning July 1, President William Ruto has announced.

According to the Head of State, the move is aimed at boosting milk production and enhancing livestock quality across the country.

Speaking during the 10th Annual Dairy Farmers Field Day 2025 in Meru County on Saturday, President Ruto said the price reduction is part of broader reforms to strengthen the dairy sector, lower production costs, and improve farmer earnings.

“My plan is to ensure farmers get optimum returns from their milk produce. That is why we must ensure they access the best semen at affordable prices,” the President stated.

Sexed semen is a specialized form of artificial insemination that allows farmers to select the gender of the calf, significantly increasing the likelihood of producing heifers—female calves—which are crucial for expanding milk production.

By making the technology more affordable, the government aims to give farmers greater precision in herd management, enabling them to grow their dairy operations more strategically and efficiently.

“This intervention will ensure that farmers can access high-quality genetics at an affordable price, which is essential for improved productivity and income,” the President added.

The announcement builds on a series of recent government initiatives to revamp the dairy industry, including a Sh100 million commitment to the Meru Dairy Co-operative Society for the establishment of a local dairy feed manufacturing plant and the planned waiver of taxes on yellow maize imports used in feed production.

These measures reflect the government’s broader agenda to reduce production costs, enhance food security, and increase rural prosperity by revitalizing the agricultural sector.