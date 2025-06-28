Ruto Presides Over Swearing-In of KDF Leadership

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 28 – President William Samoei Ruto presided over the investiture of ranks and swearing in of newly promoted and appointed Kenya Defence Forces General Officers at State House, Nairobi.

The event comes a day after the President effected postings, promotions and appointments of the General Officers pursuant to the Kenya Defence Forces Act, that saw Major General David Keter as the new Commander of the Kenya Army, promoting him to the rank of Lieutenant General.

Ruto who is also the Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces installed ranks to the newly promoted and appointed Major General Benard Waliaula as the new Commander of the Kenya Air Force, replacing Major General Fatuma Ahmed, who has retired after an illustrious 42-year military career culminating in her historic rise to become the first woman in the role.

In his remarks, the President commended the newly promoted and appointed General Officers for their dedication and professionalism, emphasizing that their advancements were based on merit.

Other promotions and appointments in the Kenya Army include:

Brigadier Faustino Mancha Lobaly – promoted to Major General and appointed Director, National Defence Security Industries.

Brigadier Charles Lenjo Mwazighe – promoted to Major General and appointed Director, International Peace Support Centre.

Brigadier Mohamed Isak Iddi – promoted to Major General and appointed Director, Directorate of Oversight, Compliance and Accountability (DOCAA).

Brigadier Edward Rugendo – promoted to Major General and appointed Director of Personnel and Logistics.

Brigadier Richard Wambua Mwanzia – promoted to Major General and appointed Senior Directing Staff, Army, at National Defence College.

Colonel Said Mohamed Mwacharo – promoted to Brigadier and appointed Chief of Infrastructure.

Colonel Meshack Sinkira Kishoyian – promoted to Brigadier and appointed Commander, 6 Brigade.

In the Kenya Air Force

Colonel Herbert Mabele Wafula – promoted to Brigadier and appointed Base Commander, Moi Airbase.

Colonel Ismail Guhad Noor – promoted to Brigadier and appointed Deputy Managing Director at Kenya Ordnance Factories Limited and Food Processing Factory.

Colonel Victor Waithaka Kang’ethe – promoted to Brigadier and appointed Director, National Air Support Department (NASD).

Colonel Rodah Mkavita Mwasigwa – promoted to Brigadier and appointed Chief of Compensation and Welfare at Defence Headquarters.

In the Kenya Navy

Brigadier Timothy Stelu Lekolool – promoted to Major General and appointed Senior Directing Staff, National Defence College.

Colonel Ronald Mesa Makori – promoted to Brigadier and appointed Chief of Strategic Plans and Policy.

Colonel Peter Musili Muthungu – promoted to Brigadier and appointed Head of Production, Kenya Shipyard Limited.

Lieutenant Colonel Wilfrida Atieno Omolo – promoted to Colonel and appointed Commander, Kenya Navy Logistics.

Lieutenant Colonel Safari Katana Kalume – promoted to Colonel and appointed Senior Directing Staff, Navy Joint Warfare Centre.