Ruto meets security chiefs in the aftermath of deadly June 25 protests

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 28 – President William Ruto hosted Security Chiefs and National Govt Administration officers at State House.

During the meeting President Ruto urged them to spearhead unity, safeguard national security.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, and his deputies as well as Director of Criminal Investigations were present at the meetings.

The meeting comes after the June 25 demonstrations which the government insists was a well-planned and unconstitutional attempt at regime change, adding that it has gathered clear evidence pointing to the organisers and financiers.

President William Ruto yesterday described the protests that resulted in the deaths of at least 16 people as ‘calculated chaos’ and ‘economic sabotage.’

The protests erupted across Nairobi, Kisii, Mombasa, Nyeri, Nakuru, and Eldoret on Wednesday, as youth took to the streets demanding justice for victims of last year’s violence, accountability from police, and reforms in governance.

In response, police deployed heavily across major towns, with some protest hotspots witnessing live ammunition being used to disperse crowds.

Dozens of businesses were vandalised or looted, and several government installations were damaged. Kenya Power confirmed that a security guard was shot and killed outside its Stima Plaza headquarters, bringing further scrutiny to police conduct.

At least 16 people were killed during the protests, according to Amnesty International, while more than 400 were injured.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said over 300 police officers were among the injured, with some sustaining life-altering injuries.

Nine police stations were attacked—five of them torched—including Dagoretti, Molo and Ol Kalou. Eighty-eight police vehicles and over 90 government and private vehicles were destroyed. Five firearms were stolen from Dagoretti Police Post while four others were burned at Gachui Police Post.