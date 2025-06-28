Connect with us

Kenya

Ruto meets security chiefs in the aftermath of deadly June 25 protests

During the meeting President Ruto urged them to spearhead unity, safeguard national security.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 28 – President William Ruto hosted Security Chiefs and National Govt Administration officers at State House.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, and his deputies as well as Director of Criminal Investigations were present at the meetings.

The meeting comes after the June 25 demonstrations which the government insists was a well-planned and unconstitutional attempt at regime change, adding that it has gathered clear evidence pointing to the organisers and financiers.

President William Ruto yesterday described the protests that resulted in the deaths of at least 16 people as ‘calculated chaos’ and ‘economic sabotage.’

The protests erupted across Nairobi, Kisii, Mombasa, Nyeri, Nakuru, and Eldoret on Wednesday, as youth took to the streets demanding justice for victims of last year’s violence, accountability from police, and reforms in governance.

In response, police deployed heavily across major towns, with some protest hotspots witnessing live ammunition being used to disperse crowds.

Dozens of businesses were vandalised or looted, and several government installations were damaged. Kenya Power confirmed that a security guard was shot and killed outside its Stima Plaza headquarters, bringing further scrutiny to police conduct.

At least 16 people were killed during the protests, according to Amnesty International, while more than 400 were injured.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said over 300 police officers were among the injured, with some sustaining life-altering injuries.

Nine police stations were attacked—five of them torched—including Dagoretti, Molo and Ol Kalou. Eighty-eight police vehicles and over 90 government and private vehicles were destroyed. Five firearms were stolen from Dagoretti Police Post while four others were burned at Gachui Police Post.

More on Capital News

Headlines

Raila says State should prioritise public safety in nuclear energy plans

The former Prime Minister downplayed fears that nuclear energy was dangerous, saying that it was the safest energy and the few instances witnessed in...

2 hours ago

FOOD INSECURITY

Kagwe warns vandalism of NCPB depots threatens food security

Preliminary assessments indicate that over 7,354 bags of fertilizer—each weighing 50kg and valued at more than 29.5 million shillings—were looted from the depot.

17 hours ago

Headlines

Two June 25 protestors released on Sh50 bond each

The duo, represented by Babu Owino (Embakasi East MP) who praised the court for releasing his clients and urged them to maintain peace and...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt Will Not Be Deterred by one-term threats: DP Kindiki

Kindiki warned that organisers, financiers, and inciters of violent demonstrations would be treated with the same severity as terrorists and organised gangs.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Isiolo Assembly Speaker Roba granted Sh100,000 anticipatory bail

Quto was further directed to report to the Isiolo Police Station once every two weeks until such a time that a formal charge is...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto says June 25 protests were ‘calculated chaos’ and ‘economic sabotage’

President Ruto vowed action on looters, stating that power must be pursued through democracy-not violence or anarchy.

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

LSK rejects ‘reckless’ State narrative accusing it of advancing political agenda in protests

LSK President Faith Odhiambo rejected what she described as “ill-advised balderdash” insinuating that the Society had advanced any political agenda.

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

If it is ‘Ruto must go,’ tell me how you want me to go – President Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 27 – President William Ruto has criticized those who describe him as a one term President saying that is a non-issue....

22 hours ago