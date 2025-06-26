Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

A key highlight of the new law is a mandatory amendment to the Income Tax Act requiring all employers to automatically apply all applicable tax reliefs, deductions, and exemptions for their employees/FILE

business

Ruto mandates automatic tax reliefs as he signs Finance Bill 2025

The move seeks to ease the tax burden on salaried workers and eliminate bureaucratic hurdles that previously led to underutilization of available tax benefits.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 25 – President William Ruto signed the Finance Bill 2025 into law on Thursday, ushering in a raft of tax amendments and fiscal reforms designed to streamline revenue collection, ease the cost of doing business, and bolster economic growth across key sectors.

A key highlight of the new law is a mandatory amendment to the Income Tax Act requiring all employers to automatically apply all applicable tax reliefs, deductions, and exemptions for their employees.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The move seeks to ease the tax burden on salaried workers and eliminate bureaucratic hurdles that previously led to underutilization of available tax benefits.

“This provision will ensure that employees receive their full tax benefits without needing to make separate claims, improving compliance and fairness in the tax system,” said Kuria Kimani, the Chairperson of the Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning, who sponsored the Bill.

The Finance Act 2025 also introduces significant incentives to the telecommunications sector. In a bid to promote digital infrastructure investment, the Act now provides a tax exemption on investment allowances related to the purchase of spectrum licenses and rights to use fiber optic cables by telecom operators.

The intervention will lower operating costs and improve service delivery in the sector.

Additionally, the law provides for tax exemptions on gratuity and allowances paid under pension schemes, along with an increase in the daily tax-exempt subsistence allowance from Sh2,000 to Sh10,000.

The Bill, published on May 6 and passed by the National Assembly on June 19, amends six key tax laws: the Income Tax Act, the Value Added Tax Act, the Excise Duty Act, the Tax Procedures Act, the Miscellaneous Fees and Levies Act, and the Stamp Duty Act.

Other Highlights:

  • Capital Gains Tax Adjustments:
    • Exemptions for property transfers within Special Economic Zones and gains on listed securities.
    • A reduction in the Capital Gains Tax rate from 15% to 5% for high-value investments certified by the Nairobi International Financial Centre Authority.
  • Digital Economy Taxation:
    • Significant Economic Presence Tax expanded to cover all online services, including digital marketplaces, regardless of revenue thresholds.
    • Introduction of Advance Pricing Agreements for non-resident entities operating in Kenya.
    • Betting transactions to be taxed at the point of withdrawal.
  • Digital Assets and Virtual Services:
    • The Digital Assets Tax has been repealed and replaced with a 5% excise duty on transaction fees payable to virtual asset providers, aimed at promoting innovation and investment.
  • Value Added Tax (VAT) Reliefs:
    • VAT exemptions on raw materials and machinery used in manufacturing mosquito repellents.
    • Tea and coffee packaging materials to be zero-rated to boost the agricultural value chain.
  • Excise Duty Reforms:
    • New 5% excise duty on betting, gaming, prize competitions, and lottery tickets.
    • Micro-distillers exempted from certain costly automation and metering requirements.
  • Miscellaneous Levies:
    • Exemptions from the Import Declaration Fee and Railway Development Levy for mosquito repellent production inputs.
    • New levies to boost local steel and ceramic industries.
  • Administrative Changes:
    • The period for processing tax offset and refund applications extended from 90 to 120 days.
    • Importers now required to present a valid certificate of origin to regulate standards.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto urges peaceful protests amid ongoing unrest

The President said leaders should take the lead in embracing peace instead of inciting Kenyans and dividing them along tribal lines. 

18 hours ago

County News

Looters run wild during June 25 protests in Nakuru

Several businesses suffered losses after street lights and advertising materials were destroyed. The vandals also carried away metal structures, likely for sale to scrap...

20 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto flees Nairobi protest heat, joins Raila in Kilifi burial

As Gen Z protests rocked Nairobi, President Ruto kept his distance joining Raila at a burial in Kilifi.

21 hours ago

Kenya

One year later, Kenya’s streets burn with Gen Z rage again

Kenya’s streets erupted in tension as tear gas, burning tyres, and chants for justice marked the return of Gen Z protests one year after...

24 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Ruto invites Aga Khan for State visit

The upcoming visit is expected to further strengthen the partnership between Kenya and the Ismaili community, which has been instrumental in various socio-economic initiatives...

24 hours ago

Headlines

Commuters forced to walk as police erect roadblocks along key city entry roads

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 25 – Matatus have been blocked from entering Nairobi’s Central Business District, with police setting up multiple roadblocks on key access...

24 hours ago

Kenya

Diplomatic tensions rise as Kenya marks Gen Z protest anniversary

The government accused the envoys of being “overly prescriptive” and “insensitive” to Kenya’s national context.

1 day ago

Kenya

Hope and fear ahead of Gen Z protest anniversary

While hope remains for calm, anxiety lingers over the possibility of renewed violence, looting, and confrontations witnessed in 2024.

1 day ago