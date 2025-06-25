Ruto invites Aga Khan for State visit

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 25 – President William Ruto has invited His Highness the Aga Khan to Kenya for the signing of an agreement recognizing the Ismaili Imamat and to receive the country’s highest civilian honour — the Chief of the Order of the Golden Heart (C.G.H.).

The President made the announcement after meeting the Aga Khan’s envoy, H.E. Sultan Ali Allana, at State House, Nairobi.

Ruto praised the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) for its contributions to Kenya’s health and education sectors.

The upcoming visit is expected to further strengthen the partnership between Kenya and the Ismaili community, which has been instrumental in various socio-economic initiatives across the country.