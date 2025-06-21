Ruto hits out at critics intimidating him with ‘Ruto Must Go’ chants

MERU, Kenya – June 21 – President William Ruto has hit out at his critics and dismissed growing opposition chants as empty rhetoric, declaring that he will not be intimidated as he pushes forward with his development agenda.

Speaking at the 10th Annual Dairy Farmers’ Field Day in Meru, the President said he was fully focused on improving the lives of Kenyans, especially farmers, and would not be distracted by political noise.

“Nimekuwa kwa hii siasa kwa muda mwingi. Na mimi vitisho, mimi siwezi kutishwa na mtu. Ati kutishwa? Hapana, watafute mtu mwingine,” Ruto asserted.

The President’s remarks come amid renewed criticism from political rivals, including Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, both of whom have accused Ruto’s administration of mismanaging the economy and ignoring public concerns. The two have joined a growing wave of opposition voices rallying behind the “Ruto Must Go” slogan, which has featured prominently in recent demonstrations led by discontented youth.

But Ruto pushed back strongly, accusing his critics of lacking policy alternatives.

“Porojo, propaganda tu… ooh sijui nini… ooh Kasongo… ooh Ruto must go… Watu hawana mpango. Ukiwauliza mpango yako kwa wakulima ni gani, wanasema Kasongo. Mpango yako ya kuona watoto wanaendelea kusoma ni gani… wanasema Ruto must go,” he said.

Ruto emphasised his administration’s priorities remain rooted in tangible development: improving the education system, boosting agriculture, and increasing farmer earnings.

“Tufanye kazi? Tuendelee kuwasomesha watoto? Tupange hii kilimo? Wakulima wapate pesa? Ndio tusonge mbele?” he asked, drawing applause from the audience.

He also lauded Deputy President Prof. Kithure Kindiki for supporting the administration’s work, drawing a contrast with his former deputy.

“Huyu deputy wangu huyu, Professor Kithure Kindiki, at least for the first time nikona mtu ambaye anaelewa kazi inaendelea namna gani na anasaidia kuskuma hiyo kazi—sio mtu pang’ang’a tu,” he said, in what was widely seen as a veiled reference to Rigathi Gachagua, who was impeached in late 2024.

Despite the political tensions, the President called for national unity and revealed his efforts to bring leaders together across the divide, citing the inclusion of former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya in his Cabinet.

“Mimi nakazana kuunganisha Kenya… Huyu Oparanya hatukuwa upande mmoja kwa siasa iliyopita, lakini kwa sababu ya umoja wa taifa letu, ndio tuweze kusukuma maendeleo, umoja ni muhimu. Umoja ni nguvu, kujitenga ni udhaifu,” he explained.

He said he will focus on implementing his development agenda, saying he is ready to face his competitors.

“Na ndio maana mimi kama kiongozi wa taifa hii nitawaunganisha Wakenya wote, tuweze kutembea safari moja.”

The President also outlined bold reforms in the dairy sector to support farmers, including reducing the cost of sexed semen to Sh1,000, tax exemptions on yellow maize, national vaccination campaigns, and expanded access to milk coolers.