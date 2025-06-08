Connect with us

President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua.

CHURCH & POLITICS

Ruto, Gachagua differ over Kenya’s Transformation Path

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 8 – President William Ruto has restated his administration’s commitment to transforming Kenya and uplifting all citizens.

Speaking in Makadara Church of Christ in Africa, the President noted that initiatives like the Affordable Housing Programme are key drivers of this transformation.

He underscored that he will not be distracted by his noisy critics.

“We are going to change this Nation before our very own eyes. I am committed, I am determined, I am focused on transforming Kenya, and no amount of intimidation or name calling is going to change my course, because I have an assignment to change Kenya,” the President told congregants.

But speaking at Jesus Celebration Centre in Kilifi, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said many Kenyans haven’t seen the promised inclusivity and development.

“I have seen in Church today, claiming that he has an assignment from God to transform Kenya, that is good. But the same God who has given you that assignment is the sameone in the Ten Commandments, who says thou shall not kill,” he said.

He claimed that the government’s actions have not matched its rhetoric of unity and equal opportunity.

“So let us not apply double standards. So we cannot say you have a divine assignment to do one thing and also to break the Ten Commandments,” Gachagua stated.

