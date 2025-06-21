Ruto commits Sh100mn to lower dairy feeds for dairy farmers

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 21 – President William Ruto has announced a government commitment of Sh100 million to the Meru Dairy Co-operative Society to support the establishment of a dairy feed manufacturing plant in the region.

Speaking at the 10th Annual Dairy Farmers Field Day 2025 in Meru, the President emphasized that the funding is part of broader agricultural reforms aimed at improving productivity and reducing input costs for dairy farmers across the country.

He also promised to remove taxed on yellow maize imports to support low-cost production.

“We are going to support this dairy sector to lower the cost of feeds, and I am going to add an additional Sh100 million so that we fast-track the completion of the factory,” he said.

“We want to ensure that the factory is set up by December to lower the cost of feeds.”

Once operational, the factory is expected to provide locally manufactured, affordable feed to dairy farmers, reducing dependency on costly commercial alternatives and enhancing profitability.

In a further boost to the sector, the Head of State announced plans to waive taxes on yellow maize imports specifically for dairy farmers.

The move, he said, is aimed at easing the burden of feed production and enhancing the competitiveness of the local dairy industry.

The initiative is part of the government’s broader commitment to revitalizing the agricultural sector and improving the livelihoods of smallholder farmers.