Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President Ruto emphasized that the funding is part of broader agricultural reforms aimed at improving productivity and reducing input costs for dairy farmers across the country/PCS/FILE

AGRICULTURE

Ruto commits Sh100mn to lower dairy feeds for dairy farmers

Ruto also promised to remove taxed on yellow maize imports to support low-cost production.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 21 – President William Ruto has announced a government commitment of Sh100 million to the Meru Dairy Co-operative Society to support the establishment of a dairy feed manufacturing plant in the region.

Speaking at the 10th Annual Dairy Farmers Field Day 2025 in Meru, the President emphasized that the funding is part of broader agricultural reforms aimed at improving productivity and reducing input costs for dairy farmers across the country.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He also promised to remove taxed on yellow maize imports to support low-cost production.

“We are going to support this dairy sector to lower the cost of feeds, and I am going to add an additional Sh100 million so that we fast-track the completion of the factory,” he said.

“We want to ensure that the factory is set up by December to lower the cost of feeds.”

Once operational, the factory is expected to provide locally manufactured, affordable feed to dairy farmers, reducing dependency on costly commercial alternatives and enhancing profitability.

In a further boost to the sector, the Head of State announced plans to waive taxes on yellow maize imports specifically for dairy farmers.

The move, he said, is aimed at easing the burden of feed production and enhancing the competitiveness of the local dairy industry.

The initiative is part of the government’s broader commitment to revitalizing the agricultural sector and improving the livelihoods of smallholder farmers.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto vows end-to-end e-procurement from July 1 amid resistance

The President said that this is intended to curb fraud and eliminate inflated costs of government procurement that drain public resources.

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila lauds Affordable Housing program, urges Cabinet to focus on service delivery

Odinga urged the Cabinet to adopt a model of urban development that links housing with employment, healthcare, education, and public amenities.

24 hours ago

BOTTOM-UP

State rolls out to campaign register every Kenyan and their dependents in SHA

Speaking during the Third National Executive Retreat, Ruto announced that the exercise will give the national and devolved governments the ability to plan for...

1 day ago

POLICE BRUTALITY

Waiguru urges accountability amid police brutality concerns

Waiguru condemned what she termed as worrying trends in law enforcement, stating, “It is extremely unfortunate that in a democratic republic, people can be...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Matiang’i returns back in Kenya to focus on 2027 Presidential Bid

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 20 – Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i returned to Kenya last evening after resigning from his international job to focus...

1 day ago

BOTTOM-UP

DP Kindiki pushes Cabinet to deliver ‘tangible’ results in the second half of Ruto’s term

DP Kindiki emphasized the need for honest introspection on the government’s performance, particularly in implementing the ambitious pledges made during the 2022 General Election...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto urges Executive to focus on service delivery

He described his government’s “pro-people policies” as tangible proof of the government's Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda at work.

2 days ago

Big Four

CS Tuya launches construction of a ferry in Kisumu

Presiding over the keel laying ceremony held on Wednesday at Kisumu Shipyard, the Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya, says the construction of the ferry...

2 days ago