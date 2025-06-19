Connect with us

RUSSIA-UKRAINE CONFLICT

Russia, Ukraine ready to meet for peace talks after June 22: Putin

Published

Published

XINHUA – Russian and Ukrainian negotiators are prepared to resume direct talks after June 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday during a meeting with the leaders of major global news agencies in St. Petersburg.

Putin reaffirmed Russia’s openness to dialogue, including a possible meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. However, he raised concerns over the legitimacy of Zelensky’s authority.

“I am ready to meet with anyone, including Zelensky,” Putin said. “That is not the issue. If Ukraine entrusts him to negotiate, let it be Zelensky. The real question is: who will sign any resulting documents? We are not dealing with propaganda here; when it comes to serious matters, what matters is not political messaging but legal legitimacy.”

Putin also said that if no peaceful resolution is reached, Russia will pursue its objectives in Ukraine by military means.

“Undoubtedly, if we fail to reach an agreement through peaceful negotiations, we will achieve our goals by military means,” he said.

He reiterated that the aim of Russia’s special military operation is the demilitarization of Ukraine, depriving it of the capacity to maintain military forces that could endanger Russia

