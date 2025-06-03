Connect with us

Software developer Rose Njeri

Kenya

Rose Njeri charged over anti-Finance Bill website

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 3 – Software developer Rose Njeri Tunguru was on Tuesday formally charged in a Nairobi court with unauthorized interference with a computer system, following her arrest over a website used to mobilize public opposition to the Finance Bill 2025.

According to the charge sheet presented at the Milimani Law Courts, Njeri is accused of creating and hosting a website that allegedly automatically generated and sent mass emails to the official address of the National Assembly’s Finance Committee on May 19, 2025.

The prosecution claimed this interfered with the normal functioning of government systems.

The charge is based on Section 16 of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act No. 5 of 2018, which criminalizes unauthorized interference with computer systems.

Njeri was arrested on May 30, 2025, with police citing her website’s role in a digital campaign that flagged controversial tax proposals and allowed citizens to directly email lawmakers in protest.

The prosecution presented a list of witnesses, including digital and cybercrime experts, as well as investigating and arresting officers.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) confirmed that investigations were led by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations’ Serious Crimes Unit.

Njeri’s case has sparked national attention, with civil society groups and legal experts calling it a crackdown on dissent and digital activism.

The court set the case for mention later in June 2025 and released Njeri on bond as her legal team prepares to contest the charges.

