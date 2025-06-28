Connect with us

ODM leader Raila Odinga making his remarks at the third National Executive Retreat.

Raila says State should prioritise public safety in nuclear energy plans

The former Prime Minister downplayed fears that nuclear energy was dangerous, saying that it was the safest energy and the few instances witnessed in other countries were just accidents.

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 28 – Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga has emphasised the need for the government to ensure maximum safety of the people in the process of pursuing the nuclear energy goal.

Speaking during stakeholders’ engagement forum, he called on the government to seek partnership with other nations who have successfully developed nuclear technology while implementing the project.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi said that his ministry, working closely with the nuclear power and energy agency and the Kenya Nuclear Regulatory Authority, is committed to full transparency and open dialogue with Kenyans and all stakeholders.

Alex Wachira said that the government plans to complete the project by 2030 if all goes well. 
Senate Energy Committee Chairperson Oburu Oginga said the nuclear energy would reduce over reliance on other sources of energy that are produced expensively. 
The nuclear power option was integrated in the national energy plan which formed part of the Vision 2030. 
Among those who attended the occasion were legislators Gedion Ochanda (Bondo) and Ugenya’s David Ochieng and stakeholders drawn from various walks of life

