Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Odinga emphasized the importance of fully implementing devolution as enshrined in the Constitution, urging President Ruto to resist the temptation to revive provinsial administration/PCS

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila roots for more delegated roles for counties, denounces provincial administration

Speaking during the 62nd Madaraka Day celebrations held in Homa Bay County, Odinga emphasized the importance of fully implementing devolution as enshrined in the Constitution.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1 — Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has called on the national government to allocate more resources to county governments in order to fast-track development across the country and realize the full potential of devolution.

Speaking during the 62nd Madaraka Day celebrations held in Homa Bay County, Odinga emphasized the importance of fully implementing devolution as enshrined in the Constitution.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Odinga said that the hosting of the national celebrations in Homa Bay is a “testament that devolution works if empowered.”

The opposition leader urged President William Ruto, who was in attendance, to ensure counties are adequately funded, noting that insufficient resources continue to hamper service delivery at the grassroots.

“I want to invite you, President Ruto, to ensure that devolution works — empower devolution,” Odinga said.

“By allocating more resources to the counties, let them have sufficient funds so that they can provide services to the people.”

Odinga further advocated for the delegation of certain national government functions to county governments to improve efficiency and responsiveness.

“There are also services which are not devolved, but Your Excellency, those services can be delegated — delegated to be implemented by county governments,” he added.

By empowering counties, Odinga noted, the country will develop at a “much faster pace.”

‘Colonial relic’

Additionally, Odinga took a firm stance against the potential revival of the provincial administration system, terming it a “relic of colonialism” with no place in modern-day Kenya.

“Your Excellency, I want to plead with you: do not resurrect provincial administration,” Odinga said. “It is a relic of colonialism that has no place today in a free and independent Kenya.”

Calling for a clear separation of roles between different arms of government, Odinga urged Members of Parliament to focus on their legislative and oversight responsibilities while allowing county governments to spearhead development initiatives.

He further called on Parliament to honor previous agreements on county funding, specifically advocating for the allocation of Sh450 billion to counties in the upcoming national budget.

The celebrations in Homa Bay marked the first time the national Madaraka Day event was held in the county since Independence.

In attendance were Slovenia’s President Nataša Pirc Musar, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Members of Parliament, and members of the Diplomatic Corps, among others.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

DIPLOMACY

Kenya defends Kosovo recognition as Tanzania moves to deepen ties with Pristina

The PS pointed to the ongoing official visit by Tanzania’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, to Kosovo...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Stick with Ruto or be sidelined, Mt Kenya residents told

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot urged the region not to fall prey to political manipulation.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Maraga says youth have nothing to celebrate as he declares ‘solemn month of reflection’ over protest deaths

Maraga said the spirit of Madaraka — which symbolizes Kenya’s internal self-rule and the freedom to shape its own destiny — has been betrayed,...

3 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

President Musar promises to reveal the soul of Slovenians to Kenyans at Madaraka fete

President Musar expressed deep gratitude for the invitation, calling it an unexpected but touching honor.

5 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Slovenia vows joint efforts with Kenya to advance multilateralism

President Musar emphasized the shared values between Slovenia and Kenya, particularly a firm belief in the role of the United Nations, international law, and...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to fast-track fish landing sites in Homa Bay

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura revealed that the state is investing Sh1.5 billion in the development of landing sites at Wakula, Mainuga, and Nyadhiwa.

22 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya, Slovenia ink foreign service training pact for Kiswahili and Slovene

The agreement, signed at the start of Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar’s State Visit to Kenya on Saturday, sets out cooperation in foreign service...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya expands eTA exemptions to include persons with Permanent Residence

The Ministry of Interior and National Administration (MINA) announced the changes through Kenya Gazette Supplement No. 75, dated May 30, 2025.

23 hours ago