Raila roots for more delegated roles for counties, denounces provincial administration

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1 — Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has called on the national government to allocate more resources to county governments in order to fast-track development across the country and realize the full potential of devolution.

Speaking during the 62nd Madaraka Day celebrations held in Homa Bay County, Odinga emphasized the importance of fully implementing devolution as enshrined in the Constitution.

Odinga said that the hosting of the national celebrations in Homa Bay is a “testament that devolution works if empowered.”

The opposition leader urged President William Ruto, who was in attendance, to ensure counties are adequately funded, noting that insufficient resources continue to hamper service delivery at the grassroots.

“I want to invite you, President Ruto, to ensure that devolution works — empower devolution,” Odinga said.

“By allocating more resources to the counties, let them have sufficient funds so that they can provide services to the people.”

Odinga further advocated for the delegation of certain national government functions to county governments to improve efficiency and responsiveness.

“There are also services which are not devolved, but Your Excellency, those services can be delegated — delegated to be implemented by county governments,” he added.

By empowering counties, Odinga noted, the country will develop at a “much faster pace.”

‘Colonial relic’

Additionally, Odinga took a firm stance against the potential revival of the provincial administration system, terming it a “relic of colonialism” with no place in modern-day Kenya.

“Your Excellency, I want to plead with you: do not resurrect provincial administration,” Odinga said. “It is a relic of colonialism that has no place today in a free and independent Kenya.”

Calling for a clear separation of roles between different arms of government, Odinga urged Members of Parliament to focus on their legislative and oversight responsibilities while allowing county governments to spearhead development initiatives.

He further called on Parliament to honor previous agreements on county funding, specifically advocating for the allocation of Sh450 billion to counties in the upcoming national budget.

The celebrations in Homa Bay marked the first time the national Madaraka Day event was held in the county since Independence.

In attendance were Slovenia’s President Nataša Pirc Musar, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Members of Parliament, and members of the Diplomatic Corps, among others.