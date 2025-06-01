Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Raila Odinga/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila roots for compensation of victims in anti-govt protests as path to national healing

Raila welcomed recent gestures of contrition from the government, including public apologies made by President William Ruto and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula during this week’s National Prayer Breakfast.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 1 — ODM leader Raila Odinga has called on the government to compensate victims and families of those who lost their lives or were injured during last year’s youth-led anti-government protests and previous demonstrations.

The protests, some of which turned violent, left several people dead and many more injured.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking on Sunday during the 62nd Madaraka Day celebrations in Homa Bay, Raila welcomed recent gestures of contrition from the government, including public apologies made by President William Ruto and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula during this week’s National Prayer Breakfast.

However, the former Prime Minister insisted that more needs to be done to address the pain and loss experienced by Kenyans during the demonstrations.

“This week, there were apologies being made — the Speaker and yourself — which is wonderful as a first step to reconciliation,” Raila said, directly addressing President Ruto.

“But then there’s the issue of people who were injured and some who died during that time. I want to say today that we should compensate the families of those who died and those who were injured so that we can have closure on this chapter in our national history.”

Raila emphasized that the country’s leadership wants all Kenyans to live in peace and unity.

His plea comes at a time when human rights organizations and civil society groups have repeatedly called for justice for the victims — including demands for investigations, accountability, and compensation.

On May 28, President Ruto extended a public apology to the Gen Z generation for the atrocities committed against them in the recent past, and urged them to focus on unity rather than blame.

Apology at prayer breakfast

During the National Prayer Breakfast, the President acknowledged Gen Z’s frustrations over unfulfilled government promises, particularly following the widespread protests against the 2024 Finance Bill, which proposed steep tax increases amid a high cost of living.

The government’s response to the protests drew sharp criticism, with accusations of police brutality, including the use of live ammunition, fatalities, injuries, and reports of abductions and enforced disappearances of activists.

“We want to apologize to our children — if there’s any mistake — and to our neighbors, if there’s anything we’ve done wrong,” said President Ruto.

“We want to build relationships that will make our country great, and will take us forward — together, as one.”

He urged Kenyans to move away from fault-finding and instead focus on building bridges, praising the formation of a broad-based government that now includes members from the opposition, led by Raila Odinga.

“We now have a broad-based government that brings in more people, more citizens, into one ecosystem where we can plan together and work together for the greater good of our nation,” he said.

“I want to paraphrase the word of God: ‘How good and how pleasant it is for brethren to live together in unity.’”

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki echoed the call for intergenerational harmony, emphasizing that no generation is superior to another and urging mutual respect.

“Even as we respect them, hear them, and apologize when we are wrong, they should also respect older people — even if for no other reason than the fact that they are older,” Kindiki said.

“There are things you will not learn in any college, but only in the school of life.”

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto touts successes in housing, healthcare as he defends his record

President Ruto described his government's “pro-people policies” as tangible proof of his administration's Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) development blueprint at work.

14 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila roots for more delegated roles for counties, denounces provincial administration

Speaking during the 62nd Madaraka Day celebrations held in Homa Bay County, Odinga emphasized the importance of fully implementing devolution as enshrined in the...

39 minutes ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya defends Kosovo recognition as Tanzania moves to deepen ties with Pristina

The PS pointed to the ongoing official visit by Tanzania’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, to Kosovo...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Stick with Ruto or be sidelined, Mt Kenya residents told

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot urged the region not to fall prey to political manipulation.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Maraga says youth have nothing to celebrate as he declares ‘solemn month of reflection’ over protest deaths

Maraga said the spirit of Madaraka — which symbolizes Kenya’s internal self-rule and the freedom to shape its own destiny — has been betrayed,...

3 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

President Musar promises to reveal the soul of Slovenians to Kenyans at Madaraka fete

President Musar expressed deep gratitude for the invitation, calling it an unexpected but touching honor.

5 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Slovenia vows joint efforts with Kenya to advance multilateralism

President Musar emphasized the shared values between Slovenia and Kenya, particularly a firm belief in the role of the United Nations, international law, and...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to fast-track fish landing sites in Homa Bay

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura revealed that the state is investing Sh1.5 billion in the development of landing sites at Wakula, Mainuga, and Nyadhiwa.

23 hours ago