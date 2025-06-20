Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila lauds Affordable Housing program, urges Cabinet to focus on service delivery

Odinga urged the Cabinet to adopt a model of urban development that links housing with employment, healthcare, education, and public amenities.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 19 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has called on the government to approach affordable housing not merely as a shelter project, but as an integrated model for social and economic transformation.

Speaking during the 3rd Cabinet Retreat and Midterm Review in Kajiado, Odinga strongly endorsed the Affordable Housing Programme as a key policy capable of addressing multiple national challenges if implemented holistically.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Odinga urged the Cabinet to adopt a model of urban development that links housing with employment, healthcare, education, and public amenities.

“You are addressing five fundamental issues here. You are addressing employment, shelter, education, health, and social amenities. So, it becomes an integrated development,” he said.

The ODM leader cited South Korea as a benchmark, recalling the country’s transformation in the 1960s from conditions comparable to rural Kenya to a thriving industrial power.

He noted that Korea’s success stemmed from deliberate planning that included structured urban housing and coordinated economic zones lessons he believes are relevant to Kenya today.

“If you look at Korea in the 60s, it was just like our rural Kisii. Then they decided deliberately that we need to bring people together. People live together. They came up with an idea of housing, but this housing is not just building shelter for people,” he said.

Odinga warned that standalone housing units, without accompanying economic infrastructure, would fail to uplift residents or make housing projects financially viable.

The Former Prime Minister cited Kibra as a case example arguing that unless people can work, trade, educate their children, and access health services near their homes, the vision of affordable housing will remain unfulfilled.

“If you build affordable houses in Kibra and leave it there to people, they will move in. But how are they going to pay the mortgage? You must put up workshops there… a market where they will sell their wares, a school where the children will go, a health center, and a social place for recreation,” Odinga stated.

He described such housing schemes as ‘sustainable’ only when they foster a complete ecosystem that supports livelihoods and well-being.

At the same time, Odinga urged the government to pursue what is right for the country over what may appear popular in the short term, stating that national development must transcend political divisions.

“No matter our disagreements, our visions and disappointments, we have to have our country first. Without a country to implement the ideas, they will remain mere wishes and defied dreams,” he expressed.

Reports by the Controller of Budget indicate that only a fraction of allocated funds have been utilized, raising questions over sustainability of the program.

Despite these headwinds, the government insists that the Affordable Housing Programme remains central to its Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Gov’t backs debt-free fix to road crisis via securitization

The move according to the Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir allows it to raise the full amount now by leveraging future earnings, specifically Sh7...

11 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

No matter our disagreements and disappointments, we have to have a country first: Raila

Everything must be about the people and not the leaders.

12 minutes ago

Top stories

Raila: Collapse of JKIA-Adani Deal a Blow to Regional Aviation Ambitions

The initial Greenfield Terminal project, which was meant to expand JKIA’s passenger and cargo handling capacity, was first awarded in 2012 to Chinese firm...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC recovers 12 land parcels worth Sh320mn in Kakamega and Bungoma

These parcels, consisting of government houses, were acquired by private individuals in collusion with public officials.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court throws out criminal charges against activist Rose Njeri

Trial magistrate Geoffrey Onsarigo said the charges as framed by the state against the Activist did not disclose an offence.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

High Court Dismisses Petition Against Nzoia Sugar Lease

West Kenya Sugar, part of the Rai Group, secured the lease for Nzoia Sugar under the government’s plan to revitalize state-owned millers.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nyanza ACK Bishops call for disbandment of DCI unit

They are accusing the unit of being behind a spate of disappearances, harassment and killings of Kenyans.

3 hours ago

BOTTOM-UP

State rolls out to campaign register every Kenyan and their dependents in SHA

Speaking during the Third National Executive Retreat, Ruto announced that the exercise will give the national and devolved governments the ability to plan for...

4 hours ago