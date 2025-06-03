Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Africa

Raila hosts Somaliland President at Nairobi home

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 3 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on Tuesday hosted the President of Somaliland, Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdilahi (Ciro), at his Nairobi residence.

In a brief statement shared online, Odinga said he and his wife, Mama Ida Odinga, welcomed the visiting leader, who was accompanied by members of his cabinet and officials from Somaliland’s liaison office in Kenya.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

No further details were immediately provided on the nature of the discussions.

However, the meeting underscored ongoing engagements between Kenya and Somaliland, which maintains a liaison office in Nairobi despite its unrecognised status as a breakaway region from Somalia.

President Ciro, elected in 2025, has been seeking to strengthen Somaliland’s diplomatic and trade ties with East African nations.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

4 suspected Al-Shabaab militants killed in a raid by elite SOG team in Garissa

A fierce gun battle ensued as the suspects resisted arrest, prompting officers to return fire and fatally shoot the four assailants.

13 minutes ago

Kenya

LSK alarmed as Rose Njeri’s whereabouts remain unknown

Njeri had created a website that simplified and highlighted contentious clauses in the Finance Bill 2025

23 minutes ago

JOBS

KUTRRH seeks new CEO, applications open until June 24

The position, which falls under Job Grade KUTRRH 1, is a three-year contract that is renewable once, based on performance.

32 minutes ago

Kenya

KNH issues 7-day notice to claim 124 unclaimed bodies

According to the Act, if a body remains unclaimed, the hospital is required to seek authorization from the court to dispose of it.

46 minutes ago

Kenya

NYS scandal case against former PS Lillian Omollo, 36 others back in court Thursday

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 3 – The long-running corruption case involving former Youth and Gender Affairs Principal Secretary Lillian Omollo and 36 others returns to...

53 minutes ago

Kenya

Gov’t rolls out school ID drive for secondary students

Education officials across the country have been urged to notify schools and support the smooth rollout of the registration drive.

59 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Senate Majority Leader Cheruyoit questions arrest of software developer Rose Njeri

The Kericho Senator described the platform developed by Njeri as ‘brilliant’ and expressed dismay over her detention.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua demands release of software developer Rose Njeri

Gachagua criticised what he described as the government’s growing intolerance to dissent

20 hours ago