Raila hosts Somaliland President at Nairobi home

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 3 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on Tuesday hosted the President of Somaliland, Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdilahi (Ciro), at his Nairobi residence.

In a brief statement shared online, Odinga said he and his wife, Mama Ida Odinga, welcomed the visiting leader, who was accompanied by members of his cabinet and officials from Somaliland’s liaison office in Kenya.

No further details were immediately provided on the nature of the discussions.

However, the meeting underscored ongoing engagements between Kenya and Somaliland, which maintains a liaison office in Nairobi despite its unrecognised status as a breakaway region from Somalia.

President Ciro, elected in 2025, has been seeking to strengthen Somaliland’s diplomatic and trade ties with East African nations.