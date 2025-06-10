Connect with us

Raila Odinga/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila demands immediate action from NPS over Albert Ojwang’s death

In a statement, Odinga called for full accountability and swift, credible investigation into the matter.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 10 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has demands for immediate action from Police Headquarters over social influencer Albert Ojwang’s death in a police cell.

Ojwang died over the weekend after his arrest on Friday over alleged false publication.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has since interdicted the Commanding Officer at the Nairobi Central Police Station alongside other officers linked to the incident.

