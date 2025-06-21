Qhala Leads Africa AI Week 2025 Drive to Embed Artificial Intelligence in Education Across Kenya and Beyond

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 21, 2025 — Africa AI Literacy Week 2025 kicks off Saturday, launching a week-long series of events focused on embedding Artificial Intelligence (AI) into education systems across Kenya and several African countries.

Organised by Qhala in partnership with Datocracy, Panoply, Aga Khan University, Mtoto News, and regional innovation hubs such as BongoHive Zambia and Galsen AI Senegal, the initiative aims to democratise AI literacy and capacity building at every level of the education ecosystem.

Held under the theme “AI in My Language, My Classroom, My Future,” the event will run from June 21 to 28, with activities taking place in Nairobi, Kilifi, Nakuru, Kisumu, Mt Kenya, as well as in Zambia, Senegal, Togo, and online.

“This is more than a campaign. It’s a movement to build African-led, responsible AI integration from early childhood to tertiary education,” said Barbara Osiro, Project Manager for Africa AI Week. “We’re equipping young minds to shape Africa’s AI-driven future, not just to catch up, but to lead globally.”

The launch event in Nairobi brought together educators, students, policymakers, curriculum experts, and startups for a day of panel discussions, showcases, and conversations on how AI can catalyse the continent’s development.

Over the course of the week, nearly 700 registered teachers—accredited by their respective Teachers Service Commissions—will undergo foundational AI training. These educators are expected to serve as multipliers in classrooms across Kenya and beyond.

Key activities during the week include:

Train-the-Trainer (TOT) sessions for 200+ educators in each location

Hackathons for schoolchildren and tertiary-level students

AI literacy workshops in both urban and rural settings

Expert-led discussions on AI ethics in African contexts

EdTech exhibitions featuring real-world African AI innovations

“We’re not just talking about AI—we’re shaping policy, training teachers, and influencing curriculum. If AI is the future of work, Africa must prepare from the classroom up,” said Dr. Shikoh Gitau, CEO of Qhala. “Africa should not remain a consumer of global tech trends—it must shape its own inclusive and responsible AI future.”

Africa AI Literacy Week is part of Qhala’s broader ambition to influence curriculum reform in Kenya and across Africa. Organisers draw inspiration from countries like China, which have begun integrating AI into formal education systems.

A policy roundtable is scheduled for July, bringing together curriculum developers, ministries of education, and continental stakeholders to map out AI’s role in future education strategies.