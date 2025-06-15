PS Omollo urges politicians not to use Albert Ojwang’s death for personal gains

KISUMU, Kenya, Jun 15 – Politicians in the country have been warned against using the untimely death of blogger Albert Ojwang in a police cell to advance their political interests.

Principal Secretary Ministry of Interior and National Coordination Raymond Omollo says it is unfortunate that politicians have turned the death into a political duel.

Omollo says the incident is unfortunate and the government is on top of things to bring the culprits to book.

“Let this not be an excuse for anyone who has other ulterior motives not to hang into the unfortunate death of this young man to agitate for their political rights,” he said.

The PS says politicians must stick to their stage to do politics but not use deaths to cause pain and miseries to the business people in the country.

He says the vandalism and destruction of businesses witnessed in recent days will not be condoned.

Speaking in Kombija village in Seme Sub County in Kisumu during the burial of Mama Rachel Matiku, Omollo says the government will deal decisively with those breaking the law for their own selfish gains.

He says the government will not tolerate such scenarios noting that any grievances should be channeled in the right channel.

“I want to appeal to anyone who thinks it is possible to use extra constitutional means to advocate for whatever issues they have, that we will not tolerate as a government,” he said.

The PS promised that all the suspects already nabbed following the death of the blogger will be processed and arraigned in court.

Omollo further called for a peaceful space for the elected leaders to carry out their mandate.

“It is sickening to note that once one is elected, the public always turn against them, please let us give them that respect,” he said.

He says the public has a chance after five years to evaluate the work of their leaders.

Omollo noted that President William Ruto in his capacity as the head of the nation, has done his best to ensure the pledges he made are actualized before the next polls.

“Even before we reach 2027, we can already see what the President has done in this country and I am sure the people of Kenya will give him another mandate,” he said.

He called on the people of Nyanza to remain steadfast in supporting the government while promising good tidings ahead.

The PS announced that in a fortnight, leaders of Kisumu County will meet President Ruto in State House to discuss development of the county.

“In this region, leaders’ from Siaya, Migori and Homa Bay, have visited the head of state at State House, I promise that soon leaders in Kisumu will be next,” he said.