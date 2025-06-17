Connect with us

Protesters in Nairobi’s city centre wave placards bearing the image of slain blogger Albert Ojwang and chant slogans demanding justice, as police fire teargas to disperse crowds on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. The demonstrators are calling for the prosecution of Deputy Inspector-General of Police Eliud Lagat over Ojwang’s death in custody.

Protests Erupt in Nairobi Over Ojwang’s Murder, Calls for Lagat’s Prosecution

Anti-riot police fired teargas to disperse crowds near the National Archives and along key streets.

Published

Nairobi, Kenya June 17 – Demonstrations broke out Tuesday in Nairobi’s Central Business District as youth took to the streets demanding justice for Albert Ojwang, the 31-year-old teacher and blogger who died in police custody.

Chanting slogans and waving placards bearing Ojwang’s image and those of other victims of police brutality, protesters called for the prosecution of Deputy Inspector-General of Police Eliud Lagat, who allegedly instigated Ojwang’s arrest.

The protests follow a damning autopsy that ruled out suicide and confirmed Ojwang died from head trauma and neck compression consistent with assault.

Despite stepping aside, pressure continues to mount on DIG Lagat to resign and face murder charges.

