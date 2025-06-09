Connect with us

Protestors block City Mortuary roundabout as influencer Albert Ojwang’s autopsy proceeds

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 9 – Protestors have blocked the City Mortuary roundabout over the death of social media influencer Albert Ojwang.

The protest took place even as the postmortem of the influencer was underway, attended by his family and lawyers.

Earlier, Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja stated that Ojwang was found unconscious during a routine cell inspection at Central Police Station, where he had been held following his arrest on Friday.

Speaking during a press conference, Kanja stated Ojwang, who was booked at Central Police station after interrogations by detectives at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Headquarters was immediately rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“During a routine cell inspection Ojwang was found unconscious and immediately rushed to the Mbagathi hospital for treatment, upon arrival he was declared dead,” he revealed.

Kanja welcomed ongoing investigations by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) into the matter, confirming that the officers on duty at Central Police Station during the night of Ojwang’s death have been interdicted.

“Given the circumstances surrounding the incidents it was necessary to investigate the death of Ojwang in accordance with regulations governing death in police custody,” he stated.

IPOA Chairperson IsaacK Hassan revealed that the Authority has already dispatched a team to the scene where Ojwang died, and investigations are ongoing.

Hassan assured the public and the family of the deceased that justice will be served, emphasizing the Authority’s commitment to transparency and accountability in the matter.

“From last night when we got informed about the death of the young man Albert Ojwang, we have already commenced investigations. Our team visited the scene where the death occurred. I want to assure the family and the public that justice will be served,” he said

According to police Ojwang was reportedly arrested on Friday, June 6, 2025, by DCI officers in Homa Bay and later transported to Nairobi where he was interrogated by Detectives at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Headquarters on Saturday.

