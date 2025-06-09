President Ruto’s Police Commission nominees vow reforms

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 9 – President William Ruto’s nominees to the National Police Service Commission (NPSC) have pledged to champion deep reforms, transparency, and improved public trust in the police service, if approved by Parliament.

Appearing before the Administration and Internal Security Committee, the three nominees — Prof Collette Suda, Benjamin Juma Imai, and Peris Muthoni Kimani — defended their suitability and laid out their vision for a more accountable, inclusive, and modern National Police Service.

Lawmakers questioned Suda, who previously served as Principal Secretary for Higher Education and Research and as Chief Administrative Secretary during former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s tenure, on why she was willing to take up the post despite sentiments she is overqualified.

“I want to say I have had extensive experience in academia and public service, and I believe it’s only fair that I share it while serving in this position,” she stated.

She was responding to Committee Chair Gabriel Tongoyo (Narok West), who asked whether her qualifications might overmatch the role given her long public service record.

“Do you think you are overqualified for the position, given your vast experience and qualifications?” Tongoyo posed.

The nominee promised to push for enhanced budgetary allocation for the National Police Service to support long-overdue reforms often hindered by financial constraints.

“What needs to be achieved is the establishment of an efficient, transparent, and accountable service. This is a group of Kenyans who interact with citizens to provide security,” Suda told the committee.

Diversity and gender inclusivity

Committee Vice Chair Diddo Rasso (Saku) questioned her on what steps she would take to promote diversity and gender inclusivity in a police service, a historically male-dominated agency.

“How are you likely to promote diversity and gender inclusion in the National Police Service once approved for the post?” Rasso asked.

Suda, who declared a net worth of Sh175 million in real estate, vehicles, savings, and other assets, emphasized the need for a well-supported, citizen-centered police service.

Benjamin Juma Imai, a retired Assistant Inspector General with a career spanning four decades, vowed to lead efforts to restore public trust and cleaning up the police service.

Saku MP Diddo Rasso questioned him on the issue of extrajudicial killings and the lack of accountability that has eroded public confidence in the National Police Service.

“Police have been associated with extrajudicial actions. How will you rebuild public confidence in the NPS and NPSC, which has depleted over the years?” Rasso asked.

Juma pledged to implement firm reforms, anchored in the recommendations of the taskforce chaired by former Chief Justice David Maraga, to streamline police operations and address the lack of accountability.

“On the Maraga report, I will undertake police reforms. We must examine the organizational structure and ensure accountability of police officers,” he stated.

Juma, who declared a net worth of Sh27 million, stressed the importance of empowering oversight bodies such as the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to hold police officers responsible for constitutional violations.

“Our institutions must [be] strengthened to fast-track oversight. We will restore trust through public apologies and by making officers accountable,” Juma asserted.