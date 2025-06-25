President Ruto urges peaceful protests amid ongoing unrest

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 25 – President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to keep and safeguard peace and unity in the country.

The President said leaders should take the lead in embracing peace instead of inciting Kenyans and dividing them along tribal lines.

Speaking during the funeral of Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung’aro’s father Gideon Baya Mung’aro Senior in Daboso on Wednesday, he said it is important for citizens and leaders to understand that everyone needs Kenya to be peaceful and united.

“It is the responsibility of all of us to safeguard peace by engaging in activities that do not jeopardise our stability,” President Ruto said.

He told organisers of demonstrations to do so in accordance with the Constitution and the law.

“Those engaging in demonstrations should ensure they demonstrate peacefully and should not destroy life or property, ” he said.

The President urged leaders to put aside their political differences and take a common stand on matters of development.

“Unity among leaders is critical for the transformation of the country,” he said.

He went on: “We may have different opinions, but as leaders we must unite for the prosperity of the nation.”

At the same time, President Ruto said the government will erect an electric fence round the Tsavo East National Park to contain elephant invasion in the county.

Responding to local leaders, the President assured them that an electric fence is the lasting solution to the problem.

On the land issue at the Coast, he explained that the government is working to resolve the squatter problem and ensure residents receive title deeds.

“We are making progress in sorting out the historical land issues in the region and eradicating the squatter problem. Forty thousand title deeds are ready for Kilifi County,” he said.

President Ruto linked the government’s broader development agenda to the country’s improving economic outlook.

He commended former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who was present, for working with him in the efforts to unite the country.

“I thank my brother Raila Odinga for accepting to work with me in uniting our country for prosperity. Time for elections is over and it’s an opportunity to build the country,” he said.

President Ruto described the late Mungar’o senior as a respected, progressive and industrious leader.

“The family, friends and the people of Kilifi are in our prayers at this painful time,” he said.

Mr Odinga criticised those engaging in endless politicking and dividing Kenyans on tribal bases, saying it was time to solve the problems facing the country.

“Some leaders are engaging in politics of shares and division, threatening to remove others from office. It is Kenyans who vote out leaders and not an individual,” he said.

The former Prime Minister emphasised the need for Kenyans to demonstrate peacefully without destroying property.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi commended President Ruto’s development agenda in the Coast region, saying the region had been sidelined by previous governments.

“The projects being initiated not only at the Coast, but also across the country touch the lives of ordinary Kenyans,” Mr Kingi said.

He told President Ruto not to he distracted by critics as he implemented his development agenda for the country.

“You are being fought because you are a strong leader. No weak person can be fought. The same critics will soon come and praise what you are currently doing to transform the country,” he said.

The Speaker said Coast leaders will rally behind President Ruto in the 2027 General Election.