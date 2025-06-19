Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto urges Executive to focus on serice delivery

He described his government’s “pro-people policies” as tangible proof of the government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda at work.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19 – President William Ruto has asked members of the Executive to focus on delivering the transformation agenda the ruling party promised Kenyans.

Speaking during the opening of the Third National Executive Retreat at KCB Leadership Centre, Kajiado County, the President said he is not focusing on the next General Election, but on the ways and means of transforming the country.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He described his government’s “pro-people policies” as tangible proof of the government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda at work.

He expressed satisfaction with the difficult decisions the government had made to turn around the country’s fortunes, saying they have been successful and are paying dividends.

He commended the government’s performance so far, but pointed out that there was need to do more to accelerate the delivery of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

“We are here to reflect on where we came from, where we are and agree on the future. We should know that failure is not an option,” President Ruto said. 

He singled out reforms in health, housing, education, energy, and agriculture as timely, saying they have transformed the lives of citizens at the bottom of the economic pyramid.

“I want you to be focused, courageous and work as a team in implementing our transformative agenda. Implementing transformation required to change Kenya is not easy, but it’s possible and doable if we do it together,” President Ruto said. 

The two-day retreat is aimed at taking stock of the government’s deliverables so far.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Big Four

CS Tuya launches construction of a ferry in Kisumu

Presiding over the keel laying ceremony held on Wednesday at Kisumu Shipyard, the Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya, says the construction of the ferry...

47 minutes ago

BOTTOM-UP

President Ruto prioritizes service delivery not 2027 re-election

President Ruto expressed satisfaction with the progress made so far by the Kenya Kwanza administration.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MP Didmus Barasa threatens constitutional amendment to limit IPOA’s power

The legislator believes the national discourse has become one-sided, vilifying police officers while ignoring the complex realities they face on duty.

4 hours ago

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

Babu Owino Accuses Government of Sanctioning Police Brutality, Demands Ruto Takes Responsibility

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has accused the government of issuing shoot-to-kill orders against civilians and called...

5 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Govt advises Kenyans in Israel and Iran to minimise movement as war escalates

Kenyans in distress or in need of urgent support can now reach out to the State Department for Diaspora Affairs via: Phone: +254 20...

6 hours ago

ANTI-GRAFT WATCHDOG

MPs Demand Answers Over Sh8 Billion Hustler Fund Shortfall

According to the Auditor General’s report for the year ending June 2023, only Ksh14 billion of the allocated Ksh22.96 billion was utilised, leaving Ksh8.2...

9 hours ago

World

MPs pin hopes on NPSC Nominees to spearhead accountability for rogue officers

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 18 – Members of the National Assembly have backed the nomination of new National Police Service Commissioners (NPSC), emphasizing the urgent...

11 hours ago

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

Police Officers in Shooting of Nairobi Hawker, Interdicted as Public Pressure Mounts

Police Headquarters confirmed that the officers involved are Police Constable Klinzy Barasa Masinde (Service No. 119413) and Police Constable Duncan Kiprono (Service No. 117193).

15 hours ago