President Ruto urges Executive to focus on serice delivery

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19 – President William Ruto has asked members of the Executive to focus on delivering the transformation agenda the ruling party promised Kenyans.

Speaking during the opening of the Third National Executive Retreat at KCB Leadership Centre, Kajiado County, the President said he is not focusing on the next General Election, but on the ways and means of transforming the country.

He described his government’s “pro-people policies” as tangible proof of the government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda at work.

He expressed satisfaction with the difficult decisions the government had made to turn around the country’s fortunes, saying they have been successful and are paying dividends.

He commended the government’s performance so far, but pointed out that there was need to do more to accelerate the delivery of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

“We are here to reflect on where we came from, where we are and agree on the future. We should know that failure is not an option,” President Ruto said.

He singled out reforms in health, housing, education, energy, and agriculture as timely, saying they have transformed the lives of citizens at the bottom of the economic pyramid.

“I want you to be focused, courageous and work as a team in implementing our transformative agenda. Implementing transformation required to change Kenya is not easy, but it’s possible and doable if we do it together,” President Ruto said.

The two-day retreat is aimed at taking stock of the government’s deliverables so far.