Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President William Ruto/FILE

Africa

President Ruto to host Africa Green Industrialisation Initiative talks

The Friday meeting, convened in collaboration with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, will bring together top leaders from Africa’s major development financial institutions, commercial banks, the African Union Commission, and other key stakeholders in the green industrial agenda.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 7 — President William Ruto is set to host a High-Level Consultative Meeting at State House, Nairobi, aimed at advancing the Africa Green Industrialisation Initiative (AGII)—a continent-wide effort to position Africa as a global leader in green manufacturing and climate-smart industrialisation.

The Friday meeting, convened in collaboration with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, will bring together top leaders from Africa’s major development financial institutions, commercial banks, the African Union Commission, and other key stakeholders in the green industrial agenda.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Among the institutions expected to participate are the African Development Bank (AfDB), African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), Africa50, Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), Standard Bank Kenya, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), KCB Group, Equity Group Holdings, and the African Union Commission.

State House emphasized the importance of financial institutions not only as funding sources but also as strategic partners in shaping a financing model tailored to Africa’s unique development context and industrial aspirations.

“This meeting marks a critical step in moving the AGII from vision to implementation,” State House Press Office said.

“This milestone meeting marks a crucial step forward in unlocking investment for a climate-resilient, green, and self-reliant industrial future.”

AfCFTA Secretary-General, Wamkele Mene, will attend thre meeting.

Deliberations will focus on developing a robust financing framework to support priority green industrial clusters across the continent. ‘

The meeting follows the African Union’s endorsement of the AGII in February 2025, which recognized industrialisation as vital to economic transformation, job creation, and climate resilience.

The AGII aligns with the Nairobi Declaration, which calls for the integration of climate action into Africa’s development agenda and underscores the continent’s commitment to achieving sustainable economic growth through green industrialisation.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC recovers over Sh39mn in illegal allowances from Treasury officials

The court ordered the recovery of the sum from two officials of the National Treasury, Robert Theuri Murage and Doris Nafula Simiyu, who aquired...

27 minutes ago

DIPLOMACY

Nairobi to host global education security conference in December

The Interior CS pointed out that the conference will strengthen the close and collaborative relationship between Nairobi and Oslo.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki Warns Against “Prophets of Violence,” Assures Kenyans of Peace Ahead of 2027

He stressed that every Kenyan has the right to seek leadership, but warned against the use of fear as a political tactic.

14 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NTSA boss meets UN Road Safety envoy to discuss Bodaboda, pedestrian safety

The plan outlines strategic interventions aimed at reducing road traffic crashes and fatalities, with bodaboda riders and pedestrians featuring prominently among the priority areas.

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Treasury on the spot Over Controversial Plan to Raise Road Levy

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 5 – The National Treasury is facing sharp criticism from Parliament over a secretive plan to raise the Road Maintenance Levy...

17 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

90 military officers from Kenya, 15 allied states graduate from Senior Joint Command and Staff Course

The program is designed to equip mid-level officers with advanced leadership skills and strategic thinking capabilities.

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Funding Crisis Threatens Public Schools as MPs question sustainability of Free Education Policy

Documents presented before the committee revealed that the approved annual capitation for secondary school students is Sh22,244 per learner.

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court orders Sh10.5bn Road Fund for counties

Justice Lawrence Mugambi ruled that the National Assembly’s move violated the Constitution and nullified a 2024 decision that had withdrawn conditional grants.

17 hours ago