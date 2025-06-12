President Ruto to close 3rd Commonwealth Heads of Prosecuting Agencies Conference

MOMBASA, Kenya, Jun 12 – President William Ruto has arrived at Sarova Whitesands Hotel in Mombasa for the official closing ceremony of the 23rd Commonwealth Heads of Prosecuting Agencies Conference (HOPAC).

The President was accompanied by Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir and the Director of Public Prosecution Renson Ingonga.

The conference, themed “Building Partnerships: A United Front Against Transnational Organised Crimes,” brought together leaders of prosecution agencies from 19 Commonwealth nations to strengthen cooperation and share best practices.

Among those who attended are heads of prosecution from Kenya, Uganda, Zambia, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Mozambique, Seychelles, and the Kingdom of Morocco.

Other international delegates also came from Australia, Scotland, Ireland, New Zealand, England, Wales, Antigua and Barbuda, and Azerbaijan.