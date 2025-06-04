President Ruto receives credentials from six newly appointed envoys

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 4 — President William Ruto on Tuesday received credentials from six newly appointed foreign envoys, marking a renewed commitment to strengthening Kenya’s diplomatic ties across the globe.

During a ceremony held at State House, Nairobi, the President welcomed five high commissioners and one ambassador accredited to Kenya.

They include Ernest Rwamucyo of Rwanda, Anthony Louis Kon (South Sudan), Peter Kakowou Lavahun (Sierra Leone), Chiranjib Sarker (Bangladesh), Erika Álvarez Rodríguez (Dominican Republic), and Kan Yaw Kiong (Singapore).

President Ruto extended his best wishes to the diplomats as they begin their tour of duty in the country, expressing optimism that their tenure would further deepen bilateral relations and enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

“We will keep growing and strengthening our diplomatic footprints across the globe in pursuit of our mutual interest, benefit, and prosperity,” said the president.

The accreditation of the new envoys comes as Kenya continues to expand its international partnerships in trade, security, climate action, and innovation.