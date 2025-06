NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 19 – President William Ruto has stated that his focus is not on the 2027 general elections but on fulfilling the promises he made to Kenyans during the 2022 campaign period.

He expressed satisfaction with the progress made so far by the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Ruto made the remarks while presiding over the third National Executive Retreat at the KCB Leadership Centre in Karen.

More to follow..