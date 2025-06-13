Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto pledges Govt commitment to protect Kenyans from rogue police officers

President Ruto sent a stern warning to law enforcement officers who violate the rights of civilians

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 President William Ruto has pledged the government’s commitment to protect Kenyans from rogue police amid mounting accusations of brutality and impunity after social media influencer Ojwang’s murder while in custody.

Speaking during the destruction of 7,000 illegal firearms in Ngong, President Ruto sent a stern warning to law enforcement officers who violate the rights of civilians, asserting that the government will not tolerate impunity within the police force.

“We will equally protect citizens from rogue police officers and make sure we hold them to account so that we have a nation that is ruled by the rule of law,” he stated.

His remarks come in the wake of growing public outrage following Ojwang’s death while in police custody.

The incident has sparked nationwide protests and renewed calls for police reform.

The President’s strong stance on police accountability was delivered alongside a broader message about national security.

At the Ngong event, which marked the destruction of thousands of illegal firearms, Ruto emphasized the government’s commitment to combating the proliferation of small arms in the country.

“This event is a clear signal that we are serious about fighting lawlessness. I ask the relevant state departments and agencies to begin the necessary processes and establish modalities for Kenya to sign all relevant arms control treaties that align with our national interests and security imperatives,” he stated.

The destroyed firearms were recovered through security operations and voluntary surrender programs across the country, part of Kenya’s broader strategy to curb insecurity and violence fueled by illegal weapons.

