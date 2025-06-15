Connect with us

President William Ruto/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto describes fathers as ‘silent heroes’ in Fathers’ Day tribute

The president praised fathers for their role in instilling discipline and guiding children through life, noting that their presence is a source of both comfort and stability.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 15 – President William Ruto has paid glowing tribute to fathers across the country, describing them as ‘silent heroes’ whose strength and sacrifices form the backbone of families and communities.

In a Father’s Day message shared via his official platforms, the Head of State acknowledged the often-unspoken contributions of fathers in raising children, nurturing values, and holding homes together through seasons of joy and hardship.

“Today, we honour all fathers, the silent heroes who protect, provide, and nurture the foundation of our families,” President Ruto stated.

“Fathers carry the weight of responsibility with quiet strength. They shape values, model resilience, and offer steadfast support through life’s seasons.”

The president praised fathers for their role in instilling discipline and guiding children through life, noting that their presence is a source of both comfort and stability.

“In their hands, children find safety. In their presence, families prosper. Through their sacrifice, communities stand strong,” President Ruto said.

President Ruto extended blessings to all fathers in the country for fostering stable homes.

“To every father building stable homes and stronger societies; we thank you, and we celebrate you,” he said. “May God bless all fathers and happy Father’s Day.”

