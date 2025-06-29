Connect with us

President Ruto Departs for UK and Spain to Seal Landmark Deals and Champion Global Finance Reform

The UK has committed to mobilising up to £1.5 billion (Sh306 billion) in new investments across Kenya by 2030, targeting sectors such as manufacturing, green energy, and digital innovation.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya June President William Ruto has departed Nairobi for official visits to the United Kingdom and Spain, where he is expected to secure major investment deals and champion a reformed global financial system.

The President’s trip begins in Seville, Spain, where he will attend the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development. The high-level global forum brings together world leaders to redefine the principles of development financing in the face of deepening global inequalities, climate change, and geopolitical instability.

At the summit, President Ruto is scheduled to co-chair a high-level session and hold bilateral talks with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and King Felipe VI. Discussions will focus on strengthening cooperation in clean energy, youth empowerment, and climate resilience.

From Spain, the President will travel to London, where he is set to sign the renewed Kenya–UK Strategic Partnership 2025–2030 alongside UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. The agreement is anchored on four pillars: trade, climate, technology, and security, with the goal of doubling trade between the two nations by 2030.

As part of the strategic partnership, Kenya and the UK will prioritise flagship projects such as the Nairobi Railway City, a transformative infrastructure project aimed at turning the Nairobi Central Business District into a modern, transit-oriented urban hub.

The UK has committed to mobilising up to £1.5 billion (Sh306 billion) in new investments across Kenya by 2030, targeting sectors such as manufacturing, green energy, and digital innovation.

The visit will also see President Ruto witness a major announcement by Lloyd’s of London to establish a regional underwriting hub in Nairobi under the Nairobi International Financial Centre (NIFC), positioning Kenya as a financial gateway for Sub-Saharan Africa.

In addition, the President will deliver the keynote address at the Africa Debate, a platform hosted by Invest Africa, where he will showcase Kenya’s economic transformation agenda and rally international investors to back key reforms and development goals.

State House said President Ruto will use the trip to advocate for multilateral action in tackling global challenges, particularly climate change, rising debt, and the financing gap for developing countries.

“The President’s engagements in Spain and the UK reaffirm Kenya’s commitment to reshaping global financing frameworks and securing new economic opportunities that will benefit millions of Kenyans,” a statement from State House read.

