President Ruto backs police ahead of Gen Z anniversary protests

President Ruto urged Kenyans not to vilify the police, warning that attempts to demean or undermine them could threaten national stability.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24 – President William Ruto has expressed his full support behind the country’s security agencies ahead of Wednesday’s planned Gen Z anniversary protests, declaring that any attempts to intimidate or attack law enforcement officers will not be tolerated.

Speaking at State House on Tuesday, President Ruto urged Kenyans not to vilify the police, warning that attempts to demean or undermine them could threaten national stability.

“For the people who want to undermine and intimidate our security agencies, I am telling them that you are doing the wrong thing. Our security men and women deserve every support for them to secure our nation,” he warned.

Ruto emphasized that his administration remains steadfast in its support for the police, praising their commitment to duty even in the face of rising public scrutiny.

“I will continue to ensure that every security officer who puts their life on the line for the country is fully supported. This nation stands by them. To our policemen and women as the President, I am very proud of what our security agencies have done to secure our nation, protect property, and ensure that families sleep peacefully,” he stated.

The Head of state made it clear that peace and security remain paramount, warning that without them, the country risks descending into chaos.

While cautioning Kenyans against lawlessness, he said, “We must be clear about how we go, where we go, and how we get to where we want to be.”

The President underscored that while democratic expression is welcome, it must be exercised within the law to safeguard the country’s institutions.

“Without peace, security, and stability, we don’t have a nation as Kenyans. We must be clear on how we go, where we go and how we want to get what we want to get,” he stated.

President Ruto’s remarks come just a day before planned Gen Z protest anniversary expected to be held on Wednesday marking one year since the youth-led demonstrations swept across the country.

Activists, however, have vowed to return to the streets in a show of unity with calls for accountability over recent police misconducts already gaining traction online.

Many have called for greater police accountability following past incidents of excessive force during demonstrations.

Security agencies have already hinted at a heightened state of preparedness ahead of Wednesday’s activities, with the government keen to avoid a repeat of last year’s chaos. 

