President William Ruto, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and Nairobi MPs during church service at Church of Christ in Africa -Madaraka

President Ruto attends church service in Nairobi, Makadara Constituency

The President is expected to use the platform to rally support for his administration’s agenda, even as criticism mounts from the opposition over unfulfilled promises.

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 8 – President William Ruto is attending a church service at the Church of Christ in Africa in Makadara, Nairobi, accompanied by a host of leaders including Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

Also present are members of the ruling coalition and opposition figures aligned with the government.

Madaraka MP George Aladwa, Embakasi West MP Mark Mwenje, Langata MP Phelix Odiwour and Nairobi County Woman Representaive Esther Passaris are among a host of elected leaders accompanying the President to the church service.

