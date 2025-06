NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 10 – The National Police Service has ordered the arrest of Anti tock Theft Unit officer Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh for deserting duty since May 27.

According to a report from NPS, Samidoh had been granted an off but did not return to work once it lapsed.

It further indicated that Samidoh’s salary has been suspended, even as he is believed to be in the United States on a musical tour without formal clearance from the service.