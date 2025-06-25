Political Parties Liaison Committee Alarmed Over Rising Political Tensions, Premature Campaigns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 25 – The Political Parties Liaison Committee (PPLC) has expressed deep concern over what it terms as the deteriorating state of political environment, marked by rising tensions, disregard for electoral laws, and premature campaigns ahead of the 2027 General Election.

In a statement issued with anticipation of the nationwide demonstrations expected to mark the anniversary of the Gen Z movement, PPLC Chairman Evans Misati said the current political conduct threatens to undermine democratic progress and national stability.

“As the legally recognized dialogue platform bringing together all registered political parties, the IEBC, and the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties, we are deeply concerned by the direction our political discourse and actions are taking,” Misati stated.

The PPLC warned that both government and opposition politicians have resorted to early campaigning, organizing rallies and declaring 2027 presidential intentions in clear violation of Section 67 of the Elections Act and Clause 6(h) of the Electoral Code of Conduct.

“The law prohibits campaigning outside the legally prescribed period. Yet politicians are openly disregarding this, taking advantage of the current vacuum at the IEBC, which lacks commissioners and is therefore unable to enforce the electoral framework,” Misati said.

He noted that this environment of lawlessness and impunity is not only undermining democratic institutions but also fueling public frustration particularly among young people.

Misati referenced the growing disillusionment among Generation Z, who have taken to the streets demanding accountability, transparency, and a government that listens.

“The inconsideration, arrogance, and corruption that now characterize our political environment are among the very reasons why many young people Kenya’s Generation Z—feel betrayed. Their calls for change are legitimate and arise from long-standing frustration with governance failures,” he said.

While supporting the youth’s right to peaceful protest, the PPLC also condemned the use of force against demonstrators and alleged state-sponsored violence.

“We are equally concerned by the violent turn these otherwise peaceful protests have taken, especially when state actors—the police—and even goons reportedly sponsored by public officers, are used to disrupt, injure, or intimidate citizens. This is not only unacceptable; it is unlawful,” the statement read.

Citing Article 37 of the Constitution and the National Police Service Act, the PPLC reminded law enforcement of their duty to protect life, uphold the law, and preserve peace, emphasizing that the use of force must be lawful, necessary, and proportional.

PPLC called on the government to facilitate not frustrate peaceful protests, and urged demonstrators to remain peaceful and law-abiding.

“As we approach June 25, a day anticipated to be marked by widespread public expression, we implore all citizens, political leaders, security officers, and public institutions to uphold peace, dignity, and constitutionalism. Let us not allow ourselves to spiral into chaos,” Misati appealed.

The PPLC reaffirmed its readiness to mediate political dialogue, promote accountability, and uphold democratic values.

“These are not just protests; they are a national outcry. They must not be met with arrogance or indifference but with understanding, reform, and humility,” Misati stated.