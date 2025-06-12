Connect with us

Police fire teargas at protesters in Nairobi’s CBD on June 12, 2025, during a demonstration demanding justice for Albert Ojwang, who died in police custody under controversial circumstances.

Protesters Teargassed in Nairobi as Outrage Grows Over Murder of Albert Ojwang in Police Custody

Nairobi, Kenya June 12 – Police on Thursday morning fired teargas to disperse protesters in Nairobi’s Central Business District who had gathered to demand justice for Albert Ojwang, the social media influencer who was murdered in police custody last week under controversial circumstances.

Chanting slogans and carrying placards with messages like #JusticeForOjwang, the demonstrators marched peacefully through Moi Avenue and Kenyatta Avenue before being confronted by anti-riot police who lobbed teargas and forcefully broke up the procession.

Ojwang, a teacher and digital activist, was arrested in Homa Bay on June 7 and transported over 350 kilometres to Nairobi, where he was booked at the Central Police Station.

Police said he was arrested over “false publication” linked to social media posts critical of Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat.

Police initially claimed he had taken his own life while in the cells but a post-mortem conducted by five pathologists painted a different picture, revealing Ojwang had suffered severe head trauma, neck compression and extensive soft tissue injuries.

Government Pathologist Dr. Bernard Midia ruled out suicide, saying the injuries were consistent with a violent assault.

Speaking during Capital FM’s breakfast show on Thursday morning, Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo condemned the handling of the case and called for complete transparency.

“We have seen a lot of contradicting statements from authorities, and this is deeply troubling,” said Odhiambo. “It’s clear there is an attempt to cover up. We have demanded that Deputy Inspector General Lagat keeps off the investigations. As the original complainant, his continued presence raises serious conflict of interest.”

VOCAL Africa CEO Hussein Khalid, who also spoke on the show, warned that the civil society will not relent until justice is served.

“We are determined to ensure justice for Ojwang. No amount of intimidation will stop us. We’ve already seen attempts to manipulate the narrative and shield those responsible,” he said.

The Director of Criminal Investigations, Mohamed Amin, has since told the Senate that Nairobi Central Police Station’s Officer Commanding Station (OCS), Benjamin Talam, should be treated as the prime suspect.

According to Amin, Talam failed to book Ojwang properly and bears direct responsibility for what happened in custody.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) is leading the investigations, while pressure mounts on Deputy IG Lagat to step aside.

Public outrage continues to grow, with youth-led movements and rights organisations promising more peaceful protests in the coming days to honour Ojwang’s memory and demand systemic reforms in Kenya’s policing culture.

