NATIONAL NEWS

Police recover stolen livestock in Samburu in a fierce firefight with armed raiders 

Published

SAMBURU, Kenya, Jun 22 – Security agents from the National Police Service (NPS) have recovered stolen livestock and rescued a herdsman following a daring operation in the Marti area of Samburu County. 

The recovery mission, which took place on Saturday, involved officers from the General Service Unit (GSU) and National Police Reservists (NPR). 

NPS disclosed that the joint security team responded swiftly after receiving a report that 59 animals had been stolen from a herdsman in the Nchalai area of Angata Nanyuki by suspected cattle rustlers. 

According to police, the raiders—armed with AK-47 rifles—attempted to flee with the stolen livestock.

However, the officers quickly launched a pursuit and intercepted the suspects, leading to a fierce exchange of gunfire.  

“Upon interception, the security officers exchanged fire with them in a fierce confrontation, eventually subduing them,” NPS said. 

The recovered animals have since been returned to their rightful owners. 

Authorities confirmed that no officers or civilians were injured in the operation. 

The NPS reaffirmed its commitment to protecting lives and property across the country. 

“The National Police Service remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all,” NPS assured. 

Livestock theft has long been a major challenge in parts of northern Kenya, where communities rely heavily on pastoralism. 

Efforts to curb cattle rustling have intensified in recent months, with security agencies increasing patrols and deploying specialized units in hotspot areas.

