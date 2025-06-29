Police recover AK-47 rifle stolen from Dagoretti Police Post

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 29 – NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 29 – Police have recovered an AK-47 rifle that was stolen from Dagoretti Police Post during the June 25 nationwide protests.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations says officers at Kabete Police Station were tip-off regarding a suspicious individual carrying a bulging bag at Gravity Bar in the Gahui area.

The officers pursued the suspect to his residence in the Njuki-Kirigu area.

“Responding swiftly, officers descended on the establishment and, aided by forensic leads, identified the suspect. The trail led officers to the suspect’s residence in Njuki-Kirigu area. But upon spotting them, he vanished without a trace,” read a DCI statement.

The DCI officers conducted in the presence of the suspect’s mother, uncovered “an AK-47 rifle, an empty magazine, and a single round of 7.62mm ammunition.