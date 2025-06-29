Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

crime

Police recover AK-47 rifle stolen from Dagoretti Police Post

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations says officers at Kabete Police Station were tip-off regarding a suspicious individual carrying a bulging bag at Gravity Bar in the Gahui area.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 29 – NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 29 – Police have recovered an AK-47 rifle that was stolen from Dagoretti Police Post during the June 25 nationwide protests.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations says officers at Kabete Police Station were tip-off regarding a suspicious individual carrying a bulging bag at Gravity Bar in the Gahui area.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The officers pursued the suspect to his residence in the Njuki-Kirigu area.

“Responding swiftly, officers descended on the establishment and, aided by forensic leads, identified the suspect. The trail led officers to the suspect’s residence in Njuki-Kirigu area. But upon spotting them, he vanished without a trace,” read a DCI statement.

The DCI officers conducted in the presence of the suspect’s mother, uncovered “an AK-47 rifle, an empty magazine, and a single round of 7.62mm ammunition.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Headlines

Senators to debate Governor Guyo’s Impeachment in Special Sitting

In a formal notification from the Isiolo County Assembly Speaker, the House will discuss the grounds for Guyo's ouster, which include gross misconduct, abuse...

1 hour ago

crime

Tragedy in Ngi’ya as Police Constable shoots boss, commits suicide

According to a police report, a Constable, went to the house of the officer in charge and shot him dead.

2 hours ago

Headlines

Traders count their losses after Kisii Market inferno

The night inferno spread quickly across the market as most stalls were made of wood and iron sheets.

3 hours ago

BOTTOM-UP

“Without Ruto, you are clueless,” President fires back at critics

"I am telling you, if you remove Ruto; these people will be completely clueless,” the President asserted.

19 hours ago

Headlines

Ruto Presides Over Swearing-In of KDF Leadership

The event comes a day after the President effected postings, promotions and appointments of the General Officers pursuant to the Kenya Defence Forces Act,...

21 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto meets security chiefs in the aftermath of deadly June 25 protests

During the meeting President Ruto urged them to spearhead unity, safeguard national security.

1 day ago

Headlines

Raila says State should prioritise public safety in nuclear energy plans

The former Prime Minister downplayed fears that nuclear energy was dangerous, saying that it was the safest energy and the few instances witnessed in...

1 day ago

FOOD INSECURITY

Kagwe warns vandalism of NCPB depots threatens food security

Preliminary assessments indicate that over 7,354 bags of fertilizer—each weighing 50kg and valued at more than 29.5 million shillings—were looted from the depot.

2 days ago