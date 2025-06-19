Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Police pursuing suspect who gunned down officer in Thika

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19 – The National Police Service (NPS) is pursuing the suspect who fatally shot a police officer criminal in the Cravers area of Thika Town even while appealing to the public for information that will lead to his arrest.

In a statement, Police Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga indicated that Constable Benard Ithai sustained fatal gunshot wounds during the confrontation and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival – the incident occurred in the Kianjau area at about 4 pm Wednesday.

“Following this tragic incident, police officers responded immediately and, working in collaboration with members of the public, launched an investigation,” he said.

He assured the public that investigations are ongoing and that critical leads are being pursued to track down the assailant.

“We commend members of the public for providing crucial information regarding the incident and appeal to anyone with further details that could assist the investigation to contact the nearest police station or use our toll-free numbers: 999, 911, 112, or #FichuakwaDCI (0800 722 203).”

Nyaga also conveyed heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the fallen officer, praising his bravery and dedication.

“As a service, we extend our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and relatives of the fallen officer and assure them of our unwavering support during this time of profound sorrow,” he said.

The NPS reiterated its commitment to ensuring public safety and dismantling criminal networks across the country.

