Police nab terror suspect in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 18 – A 22 year-old man was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of potential involvement in terror-related activities.

The National Police Service says the suspect was arrested at approximately 23:20 hours by police officers who were on patrol.

“His evasive and erratic behaviour attracted the attention of alert officers from Kamukunji Police Station, prompting them to question him and inspect the contents of a bag in his possession,” read the Police statement.

The suspect was found to be carrying 21 detonators, along with 21 packets of a white substance suspected to be ammonium nitrate, a five-metre-long electric cable, and other items.

Police confirmed that the suspect was handed over to the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) for further interrogation as investigations proceed.